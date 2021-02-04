Hermiston man gets 200 years in prison for child sex crimes
HERMISTON, Ore. — A eastern Oregon man is going to prison for the rest of his life for sexually abusing a child.
Jose Olivarez Fernandez, 58, of Hermiston was at trial in late January when he pleaded guilty — just before the child victim was to testify in court, KATU reported.
The Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office says Fernandez pleaded guilty to all 19 counts of unlawful sexual penetration, sodomy, sex abuse, using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct, encouraging child sex abuse and incest.
Fernandez was sentenced on Friday to more than 200 years in prison.
Court documents state that the sexual abuse took place in multiple jurisdictions, the most recent being at the defendant’s home in Hermiston.
Report: Oregon nears 2,000 COVID-19 deaths since start of pandemic
PORTLAND — Oregon nears 2,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic, with the Health Authority reporting 10 additional people who died from COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The most recent deaths, include four men and six women, people ranging from 59 to 99 years old and residents of Clackamas, Multnomah and Umatilla.
On Wednesday the health authority reported 649 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 144,605. The death toll is 1,991.
Most of Wednesday’s cases were in Marion, Washington and Multnomah counties.
The number of people hospitalized because of the virus is 266. Out of that, 63 are in intensive care unit beds.
Currently health officials are working to vaccinate the remaining Phase 1A health care workers and educators. Beginning Monday, people 80 years or older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
The health authority reported that a cumulative total of 471,966 first and second doses of the vaccine have been administered. To date, 706,575 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across the state.
Redmond, Ore., man sentenced to 15 years in prison in child sexual abuse case
BEND, Ore. — A Redmond man accused of sexually abusing a child for more than four years has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Cody Owen Hough-Nielsen, 31, was in court Tuesday for sentencing after previously entering an Alford plea on two counts of first-degree sex abuse and one of coercion. Under an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence for a conviction.
Hough-Nielsen was arrested in September 2018 after a girl who lived with him told police he had abused her numerous times from 2014 into 2018, while she was younger than 11, prosecutor Stacy Neil told the court.
“She reported that he threatened to hurt her mother if she told anyone,” Neil said.
Hough-Nielsen’s attorney, Karla Nash, said he maintains he did not sexually abuse the child. He did not speak in court.
Nash said her client felt his chances at trial were slim due to his arrest record, which includes a high-profile arrest in 2005, when he was 16.
On Dec. 12 of that year, Hough-Nielsen and two others broke into a Redmond couple’s home picked at random. They ransacked the house, stole guns and jewelry, shot several pets and set the house on fire.
Hough-Nielsen was charged as an adult, convicted on nearly two dozen counts and sentenced to more than seven years in custody.
Mason County sheriff’s deputy pleads not guilty to assault on his wife
SHELTON, Wash. — A Mason County sheriff’s deputy accused of choking and biting his wife when she tried to rouse him from a drunken stupor pleaded not guilty Monday to a count of fourth-degree assault, a misdemeanor.
Jake Talton Delaney, 31, pleaded not guilty to the charge in Mason County Superior Court, the Kitsap Sun reported. His attorney, Alan Harvey, declined to comment.
Shelton police arrested Delaney on Jan. 18 after a neighbor visiting the couple’s house called 911 and told police she witnessed the assault. He was booked into the Thurston County Jail.
The neighbor said the couple had been mourning the death of their cat and Delaney was slumping over in a chair outside when his wife tried to help him. A Shelton police officer who tried to take a statement from Delaney described him as “extremely intoxicated.”
The wife told police she slapped Delaney in an attempt to wake him up, and he started choking her. She punched him in the face to get him to stop. While still trying to help him, Delaney bit her arm, according to court documents.
Delaney, who is free on $5,000 bail, was placed on administrative leave. He was hired as a deputy in December 2018 after serving in the Army and working as a deputy in Idaho.