Inmate who escaped from Coyote Ridge Corrections caught in Spokane
CONNELL, Wash. — An inmate who escaped from the Coyote Ridge Corrections Center minimum security unit near Connell in eastern Washington was recaptured in Spokane on Monday morning.
Joshua Michael Lanter, 29, was discovered missing early Monday morning during routine checks. Lanter appears to have escaped by climbing over a fence, the Department of Corrections said.
Spokane police said a truck was stolen in downtown Spokane around 11 a.m. The truck was located about 20 minutes later and the driver was apprehended, police said.
“Still dressed in prison attire, 29-year-old Joshua Michael Lanter was quickly identified,” police said.
Lanter was booked into the Spokane County Jail for the new charge of theft of a motor vehicle as well as the outstanding arrest warrant stemming from his escape.
Lanter originally had a release date of September for convictions from King and Snohomish counties for robbery, burglary, malicious mischief and taking a motor vehicle without permission.
Fire destroys commercial-residential building in Glendive
GLENDIVE, Mont. — A weekend fire destroyed a building in downtown Glendive in eastern Montana, the Glendive Fire Department said Monday.
Crews responded to the Ponderosa building at about 7:45 p.m. Sunday, the department said in a social media post.
The building has apartments on the top floor and commercial space on the main floor. The residents were safely evacuated, firefighters said.
The department said that the roof collapsed and the building is a total loss. Neighboring buildings had smoke and water damage.
Two firefighters suffered minor injuries, the department said.
Great Falls police investigating shooting deaths of couple at hotel
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — Police in Great Falls are investigating after two people suffered fatal gunshot injuries in a hotel room over the weekend.
Officers responded to the hotel just after 4 p.m. Sunday after receiving an emergency call that was believed to have been made from within the room, the Great Falls Police Department said in a statement.
Officers found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. The man died at the scene, the department said. The woman was taken to the hospital where she died of her injuries.
Police have not released the names of those involved or any information about who fired the shots or what led to the shootings. Officials believe it was an isolated incident and it is not believed to be any threat to the community.
Two skiers die in separate crashes on Mt. Bachelor over weekend
BEND, Ore. — Two skiers died in crashes in separate incidents at Mt. Bachelor ski resort, officials said.
A spokesperson for Mt. Bachelor told local news that both incidents happened around 12:30 p.m., one on Friday, the other on Saturday, and both skiers died before being flown from the mountain’s landing zone.
The skiers, who were 66 and 60, were each wearing helmets at the time of their respective crashes. Their names have not been released.
In a statement, Mt. Bachelor President and General Manager John McLeod said they are all “heartbroken and in shock” over the two deaths. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of those who passed.”
He thanked the guests who worked with their patrol team and emergency responders during the incidents.
Community, others honors Oregon firefighter killed in explosion
ST. PAUL, Ore. — An estimated 5,000 people attended the memorial service for a St. Paul, Oregon, firefighter on Saturday afternoon.
Austin Smith, 30, died after an explosion occurred while he was battling a large barn fire.
Local media reported that hundreds of emergency vehicles — fire, EMS and law enforcement from Oregon, Washington and neighboring states — participated in a procession from Woodburn to the St. Paul Rodeo grounds before the afternoon memorial service.
The blast happened on Feb. 3 soon after firefighters arrived at Champoeg Farm, critically injuring Smith, a volunteer firefighter. Paramedics provided first aid and Smith was flown by a medical evacuation helicopter to Oregon Health & Science University Hospital in Portland, but he died of his injuries.
Smith had been with the St. Paul Fire District since 2015.
“He was every bit of what St. Paul’s about,” St. Paul Mayor Marty Waldo said. “He gave of himself. People, young people like him, they’re the future of St. Paul. It’s a pretty big blow for the community.”
Smith is survived by wife Ashley and many relatives.
St. Paul is located about 30 miles southwest of Portland and has just more than 400 residents.
