Western Montana teenager dies in accidental shooting
HAMILTON, Mont. — A teenager from the western Montana town of Victor was killed in an accidental shooting when a firearm being handled by a friend discharged, Ravalli County officials said Thursday.
The two teenagers had been hunting together over the weekend. On Monday they were at a residence near Pinedale when one of the teens was handling a pistol that fired, Sheriff Steve Holton said.
The Victor teenager died at the scene. The teen was not identified.
“We have no reason to believe that it was anything other than a tragic accident,” Holton told the Ravalli Republic. “It is a tragic reminder that people should always follow the basic firearm safety rules. Treat every weapon like it is loaded. Never point a firearm in anyone’s direction and know what’s in front of the muzzle.”
Man charged in fitness center killing pleads not guilty
KALISPELL, Mont. — A Montana man pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges alleging he killed the manager of a Kalispell fitness center after the manager told him he could no longer live in his car in the parking lot.
Jonathan Shaw, 35, pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide for the Sept. 16 death of Matt Hurley, 27, outside Fuel Fitness, NBC Montana reported.
Shaw also pleaded not guilty to attempted deliberate homicide for shooting at William Keck, a customer who grabbed his weapon out of his vehicle and ordered Shaw to drop his gun. Keck returned fire, badly injuring Shaw, who was booked into jail nearly two weeks after the shooting.
Shaw appeared in court in a wheelchair. He remains jailed with his bail set at $1 million. Shaw’s next court hearing is set for Jan. 19.
Assistant Fuel Fitness manager Matthew Underhill said he and Hurley had gone to Shaw’s car to tell him he couldn’t live in the parking lot and to refund him the remainder of his fitness center membership. Underhill said Shaw demanded more money and when that was denied Shaw responded: “Well, you’re going to die,” and opened fire.
Underhill said he was able to run back into the fitness center.
Officials identify driver killed on I-5 in collision with semi truck near JBLM
A driver who died Wednesday morning after colliding with a semi truck on Interstate 5 near the Main Gate of Joint Base Lewis-McChord has been identified.
Derel N. Boggs, 61, died of multiple blunt force injuries, the Pierce County medical examiner said in a news release. Boggs was from The Dalles, Ore. The office ruled the driver’s death an accident.
Boggs was driving a pickup south in the left lane Wednesday when it crossed all lanes of traffic to the right and struck a semi truck’s trailer, Washington State Patrol trooper Robert Reyer said in a tweet. The collision was reported about 6:40 a.m.
Boggs also collided with another vehicle after hitting the semi truck. Boggs died at the scene. None of the other drivers was injured.
Man fatally shot in Graham after argument escalated is identified
GRAHAM, Wash. — A man who was shot to death in Graham on Sunday after an argument escalated into a shooting has been identified.
Zakary Kevin Lawrence, 27, died of a gunshot wound to the chest near the 12000 block of Kapowsin Highway East, the Pierce County medical examiner said in a news release. Lawrence was from Lakewood. The office ruled his death a homicide.
Deputies from Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said 911 callers reported a shooting at about 2:50 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found Lawrence on the ground with a gunshot wound surrounded by about 20 people. He died at the scene.
Witnesses told deputies an argument between Lawrence and a 39-year-old man led to the shooting. Deputies found the older man in a nearby house and briefly took him into custody.
Deputies later said the older man was released while detectives continued to investigate the circumstances of the shooting.
Man arrested in connection with fire at Islamic Center of Tacoma
TACOMA — A 38-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with an Oct. 11 fire at the Islamic Center of Tacoma.
The man was identified through tips after flyers with his description were posted in the area, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
The fire broke out at the center in University Place around 8:30 p.m., just as evening prayer was to begin with 10 people or so in the building, said Islamic Center of Tacoma Executive Director Abdulhakim Mohamed. He said people smelled the smoke and were able to get out safely.
One witness reported seeing a person throw something onto the roof, Mohamed said. Others said they saw someone believed to have started the fire fleeing the scene, according to Pierce County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Jeffrey Papen.
As of Wednesday afternoon, an online fundraiser to help rebuild the center had garnered more than $333,400 from more than 3,100 donors.