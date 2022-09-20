Human remains wash ashore on Olympic Peninsula near Sequim
SEQUIM, Wash. — Human remains washed ashore at Dungeness Spit near Sequim, Wash., and agencies are working to determine whether they are connected to the crash of a floatplane earlier this month.
The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said Monday they are working with local agencies, the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration to determine the identity of the female torso found Friday, The Seattle Times reported.
Deputies were called to the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge and with U.S. Fish and Wildlife rangers closed the beach Friday and Saturday where the remains were found. No other remains were found despite a search, officials said.
There is no clear indication the remains belong to one of the 10 people who died in the Sept. 4 crash, according to Detective Sgt. Eric Munger.
A coroner examined the human remains and released them to a funeral home, the Sheriff’s Office said. Autopsy results are pending.
Officials have only located the body of Gabby Hanna, 29, from the crash near Whidbey Island. The plane had been headed from Friday Harbor in the San Juan Islands to the Seattle suburb of Renton when it crashed into Puget Sound.
Efforts to recover the plane wreckage will start Sept. 26, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.
Walla Walla police arrest suspect after suspicious death Monday
WALLA WALLA — A man is is in custody after another man’s suspicious death, according to a press release from the Walla Walla Police Department.
Spokesperson Gunner Fulmer confirmed the arrest but didn’t release the names of the victim or suspect pending the notification of the victim’s family.
According to Fulmer, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of South First Avenue after a report of a man not breathing. The man died before officers arrived.
Police became suspicious when they found the man appeared to have been recently assaulted, according to the release.
Girl dies after Sept. 14 car crash near Elk; driver remains in hospital
SPOKANE — A girl who was in a car crash Sept. 14 near Elk has died, according to a release Monday from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.
A boy who was driving the Dodge truck the two were both in remains hospitalized but is in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said.
Both minors were airlifted to a hospital after the accident. Initial information showed that the truck was traveling on Elk Chattaroy Road around 2:50 p.m. when it failed to yield the right of way when attempting to turn east on Nelson Road and crashed into a man driving a Kia Niro.
The man in the Kia received minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital. The minors in the truck were believed to not be wearing seatbelts during the crash.
Othello Police arrest 6 men in prostitution sting operation
OTHELLO, Wash. — The Othello Police Department arrested six men last week in a sex trafficking sting operation.
On Thursday the Othello Police Department along with the Washington state Department of Corrections targeted people seeking to pay a young woman for sex, according to a statement by the police department.
The agency prioritized the sting after receiving information that people were coming to Othello with the belief that local police wouldn’t have the resources to intervene.
Charles Garcia, 51, of Othello, Kalin Ear, 31, of Moses Lake, Luis Cruz-Camacho, 28, of Moses Lake, Corey Mikkelsen, 53, of East Wenatchee, Rodrigo Gutierrez-Baca, 31, of Othello, and Josue Maldonado, 28, of Chelan, were arrested on suspicion of patronizing a prostitute.
Athol man killed by Amtrak passenger train Monday
SPOKANE — A pedestrian was killed by an Amtrak passenger train at about 2:10 a.m. Monday morning near Athol, the Idaho State Police reported.
The 26-year-old Athol man was struck near the Granite Loop Road railway crossing as the train was on its way to Sandpoint. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The railway was shut down for about two hours as first responders investigated the scene.
The name of the man has not been released by authorities. The ISP is investigating the incident.