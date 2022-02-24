Disabled woman hospitalized after being found in abandoned car
KENT, Wash. — A disabled woman who spent nearly two weeks in an abandoned car that was towed to an impound lot has been found by police and is receiving medical care.
The Kent Police Department has launched an investigation into the incident, but did not say if they were pursuing criminal charges against the victim’s mother, who parked her car with her disabled daughter inside at a Kent gas station before leaving the scene earlier this month. KOMO-TV reported.
The victim was rushed to a hospital and in serious condition.
“We are extremely relieved that we were able to locate and rescue the victim,” Kent police Chief Rafael Padilla said in a statement. “If not for the efforts of our officers and the support of King County sheriffs and fire, this incident would likely have ended in tragedy.”
Police said the victim and her mother were last seen on Feb. 5 a Kent gas station. Nine days later, police received a missing person’s call about the woman.
Police learned that a worker at the gas station had the vehicle towed to a lot in Burien, where a tow company operator found the woman. Police said the “severely disabled” victim had been alone inside the car in near-freezing temperatures.
Man struck, killed by train in Puyallup while trying to cross tracks
PUYALLUP, Wash. — An Amtrak train struck and killed a 28-year-old man Tuesday night who witnesses said was trying to cross the tracks after a freight train went by, according to police.
Puyallup Police Department officers responded about 10:10 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian struck by a train at the North Meridian Avenue railroad crossing in the 100 block of North Meridian. The incident blocked several downtown crossings while police responded.
Officers found the 28-year-old man dead on the tracks. He was a Tacoma resident, according to a news release from Puyallup police. He has not yet been publicly identified.
Police said multiple witnesses saw what happened. Through physical evidence and witness statements, police determined there were two trains traveling through the crossing in opposite directions when the man was struck.
Witnesses told police the man watched a freight train go by, then ducked under the pedestrian railroad arm and tried to cross. Then an Amtrak train traveling at a much higher speed approached the crossing. The man tried to avoid the train but was struck.
Police said the traffic control devices at the railroad crossing and the North Meridian intersection were functional and operating when the incident occurred. The crossings blocked by the incident were cleared by about 11:55 p.m.
The incident is continuing to be investigated by the Major Collision Response Team.
Montana county reports three recent fentanyl overdose deaths
HELENA, Mont. — Three people died of apparent fentanyl overdoses in less than a month in Lewis and Clark County, Sheriff Leo Dutton said.
Counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl were found on or near the people who died between Jan. 28 and Feb. 15, Dutton told the Independent Record on Tuesday. A fourth overdose death was believed to be a suicide, Dutton said.
The pills involved were blue with an “M” on one side and a “30” on the other, making them look like a 30 mg oxycontin pill.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine and used to treat severe pain, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. It also slows a person’s breathing and heart rate.
Dutton had issued a warning about illicit drugs being laced with fentanyl on Jan. 19, saying emergency medical providers in the Helena area had to use naloxone to reverse overdoses in at least 11 cases in just a few days.
The recent Helena-area cases come as police Commerce City, Colo., are investigating the apparent fentanyl overdose deaths of three women and two men who were found on Sunday. They had believed they were using cocaine, prosecutors said.
Bellevue, Wash., appoints Wendell Shirley as police chief
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue on Wednesday appointed interim police chief Wendell Shirley to lead the department.
Shirley has led the department since former police chief Steve Mylett left in August.
KOMO reported Shirley worked at the Santa Monica, Calif., Police Department for 26 years before retiring in 2019. He joined the Bellevue Police Department in March 2021 as the assistant chief.
While the city has not seen a rise in violent crimes, Shirley says he will focus on “reducing crime and the fear of crime.”
Bellevue is Washington’s fifth most populous city with about 150,000 residents. The police department has 184 commissioned officers and 41 non-commission personnel.