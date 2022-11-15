Vandal causes $10,000 in damage to Bellingham sewer pump
Bellingham Police are looking for a person they say caused $10,000 worth of damage at a city sewer pump over the weekend.
Security footage from the sewer pump in the 3400 block of James Street in Bellingham shows a person approaching the pump station at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy wrote in an email to The Bellingham Herald.
The video then shows a large flash from inside a fenced area of the station before showing a person leaving and heading east, according to Murphy.
Employees at Post Point Wastewater Treatment Plant were alerted to a malfunction at the James Street sewer pump around 6 a.m. Saturday, Murphy told The Herald.
A damage assessment done by employees showed the gate lock and the lock to the control panel were both cut, according to Murphy.
It also appears that the suspect tried to cut out an electric transfer switch along with other wires, Murphy told The Herald.
The pump station itself was not damaged and there was no disruption to service, Murphy wrote.
Pedestrian hit by Amtrak train Sunday in Bellingham
A pedestrian was hit by an Amtrak train Sunday in Bellingham, according to Amtrak Public Relations Manager Olivia Irvin.
At about 7:45 p.m. Amtrak train 519 “came into contact” with an individual who was “trespassing on the tracks,” Irvin wrote in an email to The Bellingham Herald.
The PulsePoint app shows an incident between a pedestrian at the railroad crossing at Boulevard Park near South State Street.
Amtrak confirmed the incident happened 1.4 miles north of Bellingham Station near Boulevard Park.
Information was not immediately provided about the status of the pedestrian.
There were no reported injuries to the 143 passengers or crew onboard and Amtrak is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident, Irvin told The Herald.
The Bellingham Herald has reached out to the Bellingham Police Department and Bellingham Fire Department for more information.
According to the Federal Railroad Administration, trespassing along railroad rights-of-way is the leading cause of rail-related deaths in America. Railroad crossing incidents are the second leading cause of rail-related deaths in America.
Amtrak continues to work closely with Operation Lifesaver to reduce tragedies by emphasizing the dangers of being on railroad property or disregarding warnings at rail crossings, according to Irvin.
Man found dead after shootout with Federal Way police
A man was found dead Sunday in a Federal Way apartment complex after exchanging gunfire with police, the Federal Way Police Department confirmed Monday morning.
Police responded to reports of gunfire at the Park At Dashpoint Apartments on 50th Lane Southwest, where they learned that a woman had been shot and had been taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. Her injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening. Police said her brother, who she had come to check on, shot her.
He shot at police from inside an apartment, and two Federal Way police officers fired back, police said. It is not immediately clear if shots fired by the officers hit the man. When the man did not respond to officers talking to him, SWAT officers entered the apartment and found him unresponsive, police confirmed. Officers provided aid, but the man died at the scene.
No officers were injured. Two officers who fired guns will be placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, which is standard protocol.
Charges added in Skagit County woman’s animal cruelty case
Eight charges have been added to a Cape Horn woman’s animal cruelty case.
Alla Yurievena Plisko, 54, was originally charged with one count of first-degree animal cruelty, a class C felony, in relation to the Sept. 2 seizure of 126 dogs from two Cape Horn residences.
Plisko is now facing two more first-degree animal cruelty charges, four transporting or confining in unsafe manner charges, one count of possession of more than 50 dogs over six months and one protection order violation.