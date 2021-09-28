Police use new ordinance to crack down on street racing
PORTLAND, Ore. — Law enforcement used a new Portland code to issue citations, tow eight cars and arrest over a dozen people for street racing Sunday night, officials said.
Portland police officers, Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputies and Oregon State Police worked on the “speed racing mission” in North Portland, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
It’s the first time the city is enforcing the new city code, enacted via emergency ordinance 10 days ago, to make “street racing” or “sliding” misdemeanor offenses. The offenses have been labeled as “Unlawful Street Takeover” and “Unlawful Staging of a Street Takeover Event.”
Police said they also recovered two firearms.
Street and bridge takeovers have been an years-long issue in Portland.
The new ordinance provides the bureau with “additional enforcement tools,” creates educational offerings and public outreach to bring awareness to the dangers of street racing and imposes tougher penalties for those arrested and convicted for multiple violations. A citation for an unlawful street takeover can warrant a maximum penalty of 30 days in jail and a fine up to $500.
The mayor’s office drafted the ordinance after a coalition of prominent businesses in North Portland complained.
NTSB investigates Montana plane crash that kills 2, hurts 1
BILLINGS, Mont. — Federal authorities were investigating a small plane crash that killed two people and critically injured a third in southern Montana on Sunday, authorities said.
Two people died at the crash south of Billings and a third was taken to the hospital, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said. The person who was hospitalized, the only survivor of the crash, was critically injured, the county’s Disaster and Emergency Services director, KC Williams, said, but he did not know the extent of that person’s injuries.
Responders arrived to find the plane on fire in a wooded area near the Blain Airstrip, Linder said.
According to preliminary information, the Beech 35S plane crashed at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday National Transportation Safety Board spokesperson Keith Holloway said.
The NTSB plans to have an investigator at the site on Monday, Holloway said.
The investigation will include looking at any air traffic communications, radar data, weather reports and a review of the plane’s maintenance records and medical and flight history of the pilot, he said. A typical NTSB investigation can take between one and two years to complete, he said.
Deputy shoots, kills person in Portland suburb traffic stop
HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. — A Clackamas County deputy shot and killed a person during a traffic stop in the Portland suburb of Happy Valley early Monday.
The sheriff’s office said a deputy initiated the traffic stop around 2 a.m. near Southeast 145th Avenue and Southeast King Road, KGW-TV reported.
The sheriff’s office did not give specific details about what led up to the shooting, but in a news release said deputies tried to “take a suspect into custody” and “a struggle ensued” before the deputy shot the person.
The person died at the scene and the sheriff’s office said a gun was recovered near them. The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the suspect or the deputy.
Suspected robber shoots and kills gas station employee
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a gas station employee was shot and killed Sunday morning.
The shooting happened around 8 a.m. at a gas station near the intersection of 148th Street and Highway 99 in Lynnwood, KING5 reported.
The sheriff’s office said the suspect entered the store and shot the employee working inside. The employee died at the scene. Detectives believe the suspect was attempting to rob the gas station. The sheriff’s office said the suspect fled the scene after the shooting.
Police shoot man as chase ends at grocery store
CLEARVIEW, Wash. — Police from a King County agency shot and wounded man at the end of a car chase in a grocery store parking lot south of Snohomish.
Snohomish County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of “multiple shots fired” around 2:45 p.m. Monday along State Route 9, The Daily Herald reported.
One injured man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, authorities said.
There was a large police response in the parking lot, the Snohomish County sheriff’s office reported minutes after the shooting. A black extended-cab pickup truck remained at the scene hours later, behind yellow caution tape, with faint yellow markings saying “KENT POLICE” on the tailgate and cab doors.