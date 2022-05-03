Man charged federally in fires in downtown Friday Harbor
SEATTLE — Authorities say they have filed a federal arson charge against a man accused of setting a fire that destroyed or damaged several businesses in downtown Friday Harbor, on San Juan Island, shortly before the summer tourist season.
The fire the night of April 6 seriously damaged or destroyed the Crystal Seas Kayaking building, a Windermere Real Estate office, and the building housing Crow’s Nest Coffee and Herb’s Tavern.
Local police and agents with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms said they identified the suspect as 33-year-old Whidbey Island resident Dwight Christianson Henline from surveillance video and sales records showing he purchased lighter fluid at a nearby convenience store just before the fire was set.
According to a criminal complaint unsealed in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Monday, Henline boarded a ferry off the island after setting the fire.
Court records did not list an attorney for Henline who might speak on his behalf.
Seattle U.S. Attorney Nick Brown noted in a news release that the fire caused millions of dollars in damage in a very small community and said it’s a priority to hold the arsonist accountable.
Arson carries a mandatory minimum of five years in prison.
Two die in Montana crash of airplane built from kit
KALISPELL, Mont. — A single-engine airplane built from a kit crashed in a field northwest of Kalispell over the weekend, killing both people on board, Flathead County officials said.
An area resident reported the crash at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sheriff Brian Heino said.
The National Transportation and Safety Administration is investigating the cause of the crash of the yellow Bearhawk plane. A preliminary report is expected in about two weeks, NTSB spokeswoman Jennifer Gabris told the Daily Inter Lake on Monday.
A man and a woman from the Flathead Valley were killed in the crash, Heino said. He was awaiting DNA confirmation from the state crime lab in Missoula before releasing their names.
Crews find hiker who sent up smoke signal in Gorge
COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, Ore. — Search and rescue crews have found a hiker who sent up a smoke signal near Munra Point in the Columbia River Gorge.
Dispatchers received a call around 10:30 a.m. Monday from a person at the Bonneville Dam who spotted smoke from a signal fire near the top of a cliffside, KOIN-TV reported.
The caller said they used a scope to witness the apparent hiker in distress. Multnomah County deputies activated Multnomah County Search and Rescue and sent a highly-skilled mountain rescue team known as the Hood River Crag Rats.
Two teams left the trailhead around 1 p.m. Rescue teams reached the stranded hiker, a 51-year-old man, just after 4 p.m. According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, the man was able to walk with search and rescue members but had early stages of hypothermia. Crews also said it would take longer to come down partly because the man had misplaced his footwear.
The trail the man was on had been closed since the Eagle Creek Fire in 2017.
Man shoots suspected shoplifter at Gig Harbor grocery store
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Gig Harbor Police say a 70-year-old man was arrested after he shot a 40-year-old man who he thought was stealing from a grocery store.
Police say they responded to a shooting at the Safeway on Point Fosdick Drive in Gig Harbor just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, the 70-year-old man identified himself as the shooter. Officers took a loaded 9mm handgun from the man.
Witnesses told police that the 70-year-old confronted the 40-year-old as he was leaving the store with merchandise, KOMO-TV reported .
The 70-year-old wrongly believed the 40-year-old was stealing and blocked the exit with his grocery cart and body. The two got into a fight and the 70-year-old reportedly pulled out his gun and fired two shots, hitting the 40-year-old in the neck.
The other shot went through the glass door of the grocery.
The 40-year-old was transported to St. Joseph Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and was released later that night. The 70-year-old was booked into Pierce County Jail on one count of assault.
Tacoma firefighters extinguish encampment fire near downtown
TACOMA — Tacoma firefighters on Monday extinguished a fire that burned at a homeless encampment on Puyallup Avenue near downtown and sent a column of dark smoke over the city’s skyline.
The fire was reported shortly after 9 a.m. in the 1400 block of Puyallup Avenue, near Portland Avenue, according to Tacoma Fire Department spokesperson Joe Meinecke. He said he wasn’t aware of any injuries.
Meinecke said “combustible material” associated with the encampment had burned. Meinecke said fire crews were still working to put out hot spots at about 10 a.m.
How the fire started is not yet clear.