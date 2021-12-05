Washington confirms first 3 cases of omicron variant
SEATTLE — The first three cases of the omicron coronavirus variant have been confirmed in Washington state, officials said Saturday.
The cases were found in three counties: Thurston, Pierce and King, according to the Washington Department of Health. The patients — two men and a woman — range from 20 to 39 years old.
Samples from the three were collected between Nov. 29 and Dec. 1, and the cases were confirmed at an in-state lab.
The department noted the investigation is still early and details are not yet known on the patients’ travel histories. However, it said it does not believe the cases are related.
“We knew that it was a matter of time before omicron was sequenced in our state, and so we were anticipating this very news,” Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah said in a release. “We strongly urge people to get vaccinated and get their boosters as soon as possible to maximize their level of protection from any variant.”
Details about the patients’ conditions weren’t immediately released.
Much remains unknown about omicron, including whether it is more contagious, as some health authorities suspect, whether it can thwart vaccines and whether it makes people as sick as the original strain.
Given the realities of international travel, scientists said it was inevitable that the omicron variant would be discovered in the U.S., and they believe it may have been spreading in the country before it was detected. The variant has been confirmed in multiple states.
The coronavirus is continually evolving, but most mutations are inconsequential. At this point, scientists are trying to figure out whether omicron spreads more easily or causes more severe disease than the delta variant. They are also studying how well the current vaccines work against it.
Russ Fulcher says he is cancer free
Six months after being diagnosed with renal cancer, U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher is cancer-free, according to a post on his Facebook page.
“Today, I am elated to share that all of my lab tests now exhibit: ... no sign of residual cancer!” he said in the Friday morning post.
The Idaho Republican Congressman announced his diagnosis in June and has undergone surgery and aggressive chemotherapy, the post said. The renal system includes the kidneys, urinary tract, bladder and urethra.
Fulcher, who represents northern and western Idaho, has continued to serve in Congress during his treatment.
Sheriff trial date set over confrontation with Black man
TACOMA — Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer’s trail date has been set for July on two misdemeanor charges related to his confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier.
During a virtual Zoom hearing in Pierce County District Court Friday, Judge Jeffrey Jahns approved a July 11 start date for what is expected to be a more-than-weeklong trial, The Seattle Times reported.
Troyer was charged in October by the state attorney general’s office with one count of false reporting and one count of making a false or misleading statement to a civil servant for calling in a police response on Sedrick Altheimer, who was delivering newspapers in Tacoma on Jan. 26.
Troyer has denied wrongdoing.
After following Altheimer in his personal SUV and winding up in a standoff, Troyer, who is white, told a 911 dispatcher in a 2 a.m. call that Altheimer had threatened to kill him. But he walked back the claim when questioned by a Tacoma police officer, according to an incident report.
If convicted, the standard sentencing range for the misdemeanor sentences is up to 364 days in jail and up to a $5,000 fine.