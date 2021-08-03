Woman seriously injured by gunfire from passing car
RENTON, Wash. — A woman was seriously injured by gunfire Sunday night while driving in Renton and crashed her vehicle, police said. The shooter, in another vehicle, drove off and remains at large.
The incident unfolded around 9:30 p.m. on Rainier Avenue South. Officers and medics responded to the scene after receiving 911 calls from passengers in the shooting victim’s vehicle, KOMO-TV reported.
She was found with serious injuries and rushed to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. No other information was immediately available about the victim.
A passenger in the woman’s vehicle also was taken to the hospital for an unrelated medical issue.
Witnesses told investigators that the victim was driving west when another vehicle traveling in the same direction fired several rounds into the victim’s vehicle, striking the driver.
The victim’s vehicle then veered off the roadway and crashed into a business parking lot.
A description of the suspects and their vehicle is not immediately available.
Diver’s body found near site where woman went missing
SEATTLE — The body of an underwater diver was found in a Seattle park on Sunday, near the location where a diver taking a class went missing the previous day, authorities said Sunday.
The Seattle Fire Department said private divers recovered the body of the dead diver about 35 feet below the surface at Seacrest Cove in West Seattle.
The medical examiner will determine if the body that was found is the same diver rescuers had been searching for Saturday night. A 33-year-old woman was reported missing after she did not surface at the end of a dive class.
Man killed in shooting outside Hillsboro bar
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A man was found dead from gunshot wounds early Monday outside a Hillsboro bar, police said.
Hillsboro police responded to a report of a shooting at 18 23 Mystery Bar just before 1 a.m., The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Officers found Mauricio Eduardo Ponce-Gonzales, 40, dead in the parking lot near the entrance of the bar. Police said they believe it was a targeted shooting.
The homicide remains under investigation.
The suspect or suspects had already fled the scene when police arrived. No arrests had been made as of noon Monday, and Hillsboro police have not released a description of any suspects, citing an ongoing investigation.
Sgt. Clint Chrz, public information officer for the Hillsboro Police Department, said it’s not clear if the victim was a patron at the bar, but that it was the only business open in the area at the time.
Air quality alert issued in Montana
HELENA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality alert Monday for a large swath of western and south central Montana as smoke from local and regional fires continues to blanket the state.
The alert is in effect until further notice for Big Horn, Carbon, Lake, Lincoln, Mineral, Missoula, Rosebud, Sanders and Yellowstone counties.
The alert means that particulate concentrations in the air are trending upwards. As of Monday morning, air quality in Libby and Thompson Falls was unhealthy and in Billings, Birney Broadus and Seely Lake it was unhealthy for sensitive groups.
When air quality is unhealthy, health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should avoid prolonged exertion, and everyone else should limit prolonged exertion.