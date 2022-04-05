Bainbridge ferry out of service after striking Seattle dock
SEATTLE — A Washington state ferry made a hard landing in high winds Monday morning at Seattle’s Colman Dock.
The Seattle Times reports no injuries were reported. But as a result authorities have closed closed the damaged slip and removed the Kaleetan from service as crews investigate damage.
The Kaleetan ferry sailing between Seattle and Bainbridge slammed into one of two “wing walls” at Colman Dock in downtown Seattle about 7:30 a.m. The wooden walls act as funnels, feeding the massive boats gently into the docking slips. While it’s common for the ferry boats, which weigh thousands of tons, to rub against the walls, the Kaleetan’s “hard landing” on Monday crunched the wooden beams, said Washington State Ferries spokesperson Ian Sterling.
“The dock did what it was supposed to do, which is it broke before the boat did,” Sterling said.
Officials say gray whale found dead on Camano Island beach
CAMANO ISLAND, Wash. — Officials are responding to a dead gray whale found beached on the west side of Camano Island.
The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration Fisheries West Coast Region posted about the massive stranded mammal, saying a necropsy would be performed. The agency posted photos of the animal belly-up on a rocky beach, the Everett Herald reported.
The whale will be left on-site for “land-based natural decomposition” so nutrients return to the ecosystem, according to a tweet.
Since 2019, gray whales along the West Coast and Alaska have been experiencing an “unusual mortality event.” Since then, more and more of the animals have been getting stranded and dying. That includes one 43-foot-long gray whale that washed ashore near Harborview Park in Everett three years ago.
Two injured in U.S. naval submarine accident in Bremerton, Wash.
BREMERTON, Wash. — Two U.S. Navy personnel suffered non-life-threatening injuries in an accident aboard a nuclear ballistic missile submarine docked at a maintenance facility at Puget Sound in Washington state, the Navy said.
The accident on the USS Louisiana occurred during rapid decompression of a forward compartment during a routine air test on Saturday, according to a statement by the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility. The rush of air dislodged scaffolding and other equipment and created a boom, the statement said.
Several Bremerton residents reported hearing the boom, Seattle’s KIRO-TV reported .
Two personnel were treated and released at a local medical facility, the Navy said.
Former chiropractor sentenced for sexually touching patients
EVERETT, Wash — A former chiropractor in western Washington convicted of sexually touching women under the guise of medical treatment has been sentenced to 2.5 years in prison.
Kenneth Parker, 62, of Mount Vernon, received the sentence Friday in Superior Court in Everett after being convicted of four counts of indecent liberties.
The Everett Herald reported that the Washington Department of Health suspended his license in 2019 after three women reported he inappropriately touched their breasts.
But Parker continued seeing patients, and last year he was charged with eight counts of felony sexual misconduct by a health care provider. Four of the counts were subsequently dropped.
Parker in court on Friday asked for forgiveness from his former patients and called the case a “misunderstanding.”
Superior Court Judge Karen Moore issued a longer sentence than recommended under state guidelines.
“Frankly,” Moore told Parker, “I have concerns that your idea of what is helping people is so skewed at this point that I would be derelict in my duties to allow you to not have further time in custody to reflect upon your actions.”
Drought leads power company to store more water behind dam
BILLINGS, Mont. — NorthWestern Energy is reducing the amount of water it releases from Hebgen Dam into the Madison River in southwestern Montana for nearly three weeks, starting Monday, in order to store additional water for use this summer.
The utility must balance the use of water to allow for recreation at Hebgen Reservoir, cool water for fish in the river along with irrigation and electricity generation at hydroelectric dams farther downstream — all while a drought continues.
“Saving this water to supplement flows during the heat of the summer will help to reduce stress on fish from elevated water temperatures,” said Andy Welch, NorthWestern Energy manager of Hydro License Compliance.
NorthWestern plans to reduce the flows to as low as 550 cubic feet per second at the Kirby U.S. Geological Survey gage near the community of Cameron. Under its federal license, flows at Kirby are supposed to be maintained at no less than 600 cfs, The Billings Gazette reports .