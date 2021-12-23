Man convicted of killing clerk sentenced to life in prison
EVERETT, Wash. — A 28-year-old man who was convicted of killing a mini-mart clerk in Everett has been sentenced to life in prison.
Jae An, of Everett, was working the closing shift at an Everett mini-mart on April 22, 2019, when prosecutors say he was stabbed to death during a robbery by Michealob Johnson, The Herald reported.
Snohomish Superior Court Judge Bruce Weiss sentenced Johnson Tuesday to life in prison. A jury earlier this year convicted Johnson on charges of aggravated first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.
Johnson had planned to rob the store near his residence in order to pay his rent and walked in with three knives that night, according to court documents.
Oregon State University ‘likely’ will require COVID-19 boosters
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University says it will “likely” require students and employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the school has already mandated the initial doses of the vaccine. OSU says the booster requirement isn’t official, but urged students, faculty and staff to seek out the additional shot over the holiday break.
“Please be aware that while presently not a requirement, it is likely OSU will require all employees, as well as students engaged in on-site learning, to obtain the booster, as an appropriate follow-up to the university’s vaccination requirement,” wrote OSU Provost and Executive Vice President Edward Feser in a letter to the university community.
On Monday, the University of Oregon announced it will require booster doses for students and staff, but it did not set a deadline to comply.