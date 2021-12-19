Idaho unemployment rate drops to 2.6 percent, among best in nation
BOISE— Idaho’s unemployment rate dropped two-tenths of a percent to 2.6 percent from October to November, keeping the state’s unemployment rate tied for fourth-best in the nation.
The Idaho Department of Labor on Friday said nearly 885,000 Idaho workers have jobs while about 24,000 are seeking employment.
The agency said industries showing growth included arts, entertainment and recreation, up more than 6 percent. Private educational services increased 1.5 percent.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Idaho Idaho’s unemployment rate ties it with Vermont, while Oklahoma, Utah and Nebraska have lower rates.
“Idaho is consistently in the top five states for our very low unemployment rate,” Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little said in a statement. “For four straight months, Idaho’s labor force has grown, and Idahoans are working. Our success shows that limited government regulations, low taxes, and responsible government lead to more opportunity and prosperity for our citizens.”
The Idaho agency said the state’s labor force is up to nearly 909,000.
The state’s labor force participation rate decreased from 62.4 percent to 62.3 percent, a new historic low. Idaho’s peak participation rate was 71.4 percent in September 1998.
The labor force participation rate is comprised of those 16 years and older working or looking for work.
Police say teenage girls likely died several days before father
RENTON, Wash. — A father may have lived for as long as five days after his two teenage daughters died in his apartment, authorities in western Washington said.
Renton police told The Seattle Times in a story Friday that 16-year-old Mariel Gill and 17-year-old Adriana Gill died around Dec. 5. Their bodies were found wrapped in blankets on the first floor.
Police said 33-year-old Manuel Gill died around Dec. 10. His body was found in an upstairs bedroom. Their bodies were found on Dec. 11.
An autopsy failed to determine a reason for the deaths, and toxicology results aren’t completed.
The girls’ mother, Betsy Alvarado, lives in Everett. She said her daughters became extremely religious and refused to see her.
“I cried so many nights trying to convince them to come back but they felt like if they lived with me they would burn in hell because they wouldn’t be able to follow God’s word the way they’re supposed to,” she said.
She said her daughters followed the Hebrew Israelite faith, while their father followed the Black Hebrew Israelite faith. Alvarado said her daughters cited religion in becoming more rigid in their behavior.
Trailer fire kills 3-year-old Montana girl
LEWISTOWN, Mont. — A 3-year-old girl was killed in a trailer home fire in central Montana, authorities said Friday.
The Lewistown Police Department said a firefighter reported smoke coming from the home at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
When officers and firefighters arrived, a woman at the scene said her daughter was inside, police said.
Rescuers attempted to enter the home but were unable to get inside. The girl’s body was found after the fire was put out.
The woman who identified herself as the girl’s mother was taken to a hospital in Lewistown for emergency treatment and later transferred to another medical facility.
King County certifies Sawant victory
Dec. 17—Official results certified by King County Elections on Friday show Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant defeated an effort to recall her from office by 310 votes.
In the recall election held Dec. 7, about 41,500 residents of District 3 — about 53.5 percent of eligible voters — submitted ballots. They were split nearly down the middle, with votes against the recall securing 50.4 percent and votes in favor trailing with 49.6 percent.