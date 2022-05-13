Newberg School District hires superintendent with past controversies
NEWBERG, Ore. — The Newberg School District has named as its next superintendent a man who was put on leave amid an investigation in his most recent superintendent role and who resigned from another superintendent position after retweeting an offensive remark.
The school board voted 5-2 on Tuesday to enter into a contract with Stephen Phillips, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
Phillips most recently served as the superintendent of the Jewell school district in Oregon’s Coast Range. He was put on paid leave in March pending the results of an investigation. According to the Daily Astorian, board members have not shared the reason for the investigation.
Phillips worked in Beaverton previously as deputy superintendent but was forced to resign in 2018 after retweeting an offensive remark about undocumented immigrants.
Newberg School Board chair Dave Brown, vice-chair Brian Shannon, and board members Renee Powell, Trevor DeHart, and newly appointed member Raquel Peregrino de Brito voted yes, and board members Rebecca Piros and Brandy Penner voted no.
The board’s conservative majority took action last year to ban employees from displaying “political” or “controversial” signs, a measure that started as a ban on Black Lives Matter and pride flags. In the months since, the board fired its superintendent without cause, and numerous school and district administrators have resigned from the district.
Police: Teen found dead in Beaverton park is the victim of a homicide
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A 13-year-old girl found dead in a stream in a Beaverton park was the victim of a homicide, police said.
Milana Li’s body was found in a small stream Tuesday by officers who were responding to a call in Westside Linear Park. Police said an autopsy conducted Wednesday confirmed the homicide finding but did not say how Li died or release any further details.
The park where Li was found is less than a mile from her apartment. Her mother had reported her missing Monday.
Li was in the sixth grade at Conestoga Middle School.
The teen, who was initially considered a runaway by police, spoke Russian and struggled with English as a second language, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Investigation team called in to examine police shooting in Frederickson, Wash.
TACOMA —The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department reported Thursday that at least one of its deputies was involved in a shooting near Frederickson, and that a team that investigates police uses of deadly force was called in to investigate.
What led up to the shooting, how many deputies were involved and the status of anyone who might have been shot was not immediately reported.
The Sheriff’s Department said all deputies were OK. The incident was reported near 160th Street East and 62nd Avenue East.
A representative from the Sheriff’s Department was not immediately available to provide further information.
KING 5 reported that a person was transported to a local hospital for treatment, citing the Sheriff’s Department.
A public information officer from the Pierce County Force Investigation Team will be assigned to the incident.
Someone attacks trees at park in Pierce County, causing $380K in damage
TACOMA — Someone vandalized 13 trees in the city of Sumner Tuesday morning.
City staff noticed on May 10 that trees had been damaged in Loyalty Park at 516 Boyd Ave. A person or group of people might have used a hatchet or knife to slash and carve out pieces from the trees’ bodies, officials said.
“We’re not sure if it’s a hatchet or a knife. We’re not entirely sure what the object is. It’s from the size of the damage that we’re guessing at,” city spokesperson Carmen Palmer said.
The city’s arborist thinks the trees can recover from the vandalism but is worried that the trees may be unable to take any more injuries, Palmer said. The trees were the only features of the park that were vandalized.
Body of woman found in tribal wildnerness area in Lake County
POLSON, Mont. — Lake County officials found the body of a 22-year-old woman and were looking Thursday for a man who was believed to have been arguing with her two days earlier.
Officers responded to a reported disturbance at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on the east shore of Flathead Lake near Polson, Sheriff Don Bell said. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots.
Officers found a child belonging to Rozlyn Bluemel and the man in a car in the area on Tuesday night.
Bluemel’s body was found on Wednesday in a nearby tribal wilderness area, Bell said. The sheriff’s office has not said how she died.