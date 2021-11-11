Washington state apple crop estimate lowered 5.3 percent
YAKIMA — Washington State Tree Fruit Association officials have lowered their 2021 estimate of the statewide apple harvest by 5.3 percent.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the estimate was decreased from 124.85 million to 118.255 million boxes.
Association President Jon DeVaney said Tuesday the apple harvest is still wrapping up for some Washington varieties, but based on volumes harvested so far, members are expecting a decrease.
“Our members are reporting smaller crops of some varieties including Honeycrisp, Galas and Red Delicious,” he said.
High heat earlier in the season affected what was ultimately picked in some cases, DeVaney said.
“In spite of the smaller harvest, we are seeing high-quality fruit,” he added.
The new estimate of 118.255 million boxes would be a 3.1 percent decrease from 2020’s 122 million-box apple harvest, and 12.1 percent less than 2019’s harvest of 134.5 million boxes.
Kathryn Grandy, chief marketing officer for Proprietary Variety Management, which has the license to market Cosmic Crisps, said that harvest is anticipated at 4.5 million boxes, compared to 1.75 million last year. Cosmic Crisps are estimated to be about 3 percent of this year’s apple harvest, according to the Washington State Tree Fruit Association.
Growers with Barrett Orchards, Gilbert Orchards and Valicoff Family Farms have said cooler temperatures later in the summer helped their apple crop recover somewhat from record heat in late June and early July.
Record number of students enroll at Oregon State University
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University says it has a record number of students enrolled this fall, meaning it continues to be the state’s largest university, with 34,108 students enrolled.
That’s a more than 2 percent increase from last year, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
“Oregon State University is fully energized and enjoying significant momentum with students back on our campuses in Corvallis and Bend, and engaged in learning across the world in our top-ranked online degree programs,” Becky Johnson, OSU’s interim president, said in a statement.
OSU also saw a 5.2 percent increase in students of color this fall compared to last year and a 1.3 percent increase in transfer students.
60-year-old man struck, killed while crossing Missoula road
MISSOULA, Mont. — A 60-year-old man was struck by two vehicles and killed while crossing a road on the south side of Missoula, officials said Wednesday.
The man was crossing Russell Street just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, police spokesperson Lydia Arnold said. One car swerved to avoid hitting him, but two other cars traveling on Russell Street hit the man. He died at the scene.
The drivers of the vehicles involved are cooperating with the investigation, Arnold said. No arrests have been made.
The man’s name has not been released.
Cargo containers from ship that caught fire still missing
SEATTLE — Of the 109 cargo containers that went overboard from a cargo ship that caught fire near British Columbia last month, 105 have not been seen, according to the Canadian Coast Guard.
In all, 57 tons of potassium amyl xanthate, used in mines and pulp mills, and thiourea dioxide, used to manufacture textiles, were aboard the Zim Kingston in four containers: two that fell overboard and the two that caused the onboard fire, the Seattle Times reported.
The two containers containing hazardous materials are among those that have not been sighted, according to the CCG.
Four containers washed ashore on the west coast of Vancouver Island and broke open in heavy weather, spilling floor mats, inflatable toys and refrigerators on the pristine beaches. Cleanup efforts are being overseen by the Coast Guard, First Nations and environmental agencies.
Seattle’s incoming mayor criticizes proposed police cuts
SEATTLE — Seattle’s mayor-elect is criticizing a City Council plan to cut $10 million from the city’s police budget, saying voters just endorsed his plan to prioritize public safety.
The Seattle Times reports Budget Committee Chair Teresa Mosqueda introduced her proposed balanced budget package Tuesday afternoon, suggesting the council make the cuts to the budget Mayor Jenny Durkan proposed in September.
“By releasing today’s budget, we hope that what you see is significant investments and a vision for a more equitable, just safe, healthy and housed Seattle,” she said.
Since Durkan proposed her original $7.1 billion budget in September, the city’s projected revenue for 2022 fell by $15 million, as large employers announced they would continue with remote work through early 2022, exempting employees from a city payroll tax.