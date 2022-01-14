Wolf illegally shot in northeast Oregon; police investigating
WALLOWA, Ore. — Oregon State Police are asking for the public’s help as they search for someone who illegally shot and killed a wolf in northeast Oregon.
A resident called state troopers Saturday after finding a 2-year-old female wolf fitted with a tracking collar dead about 6 miles southeast of the town of Wallowa, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
The wolf was known as OR 106 and was not traveling with other animals after dispersing from the Chesnimnus Pack. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife biologists was determined the wolf died of a gunshot wound.
On Thursday, conservation groups announced a $16,500 reward for information that leads to a conviction in the case.
The wolf is one of several that have been poached in eastern Oregon in the past 12 months.
At least eight wolves were fatally poisoned in eastern Oregon last year in Union County. A reward of nearly $50,000 has been offered in the poisonings.
Tension between wolf advocates and ranchers, whose livestock has at times been preyed upon by the canids, has festered in Oregon since the animals began repopulating the state in the 2000s.
The state of Oregon killed Six wolves from the Lookout Mountain Pack, in Baker County, last year after attacks on livestock in the area.
The latest count, as measured at the end of 2020, put the minimum number of wolves in Oregon at 173.
Man charged with decades-old death of young Idaho girl
NAMPA — Authorities say a suspect in the decades-old sexual assault and slaying of a young Idaho girl has been formally charged with the crime.
David Dalrymple, 64, was arraigned Thursday on murder and rape charges in connection with the death of 9-year-old Daralyn Johnson. The child disappeared when she was walking to her Nampa elementary school in 1982, an a fisherman found her body near the Snake River three days later. She had been assaulted and drowned.
Within a year of the girl’s death, another man was wrongfully convicted of the killing. Charles Fain, then 34 years old, was sentenced to death and spent decades behind bars, at one point coming within days of his scheduled execution before it was canceled amid concerns about his innocence. He was later exonerated and released after DNA testing excluded him as the killer.
Dalrymple is currently serving a 20-year-to-life sentence for lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor. The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office announced in 2020 that new DNA testing identified Dalrymple as a suspect in the unsolved case. But they held off on proceeding with the case until COVID-19 restrictions eased.
Washington AG: $45 million settlement with student loan company
OLYMPIA — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson says a major student loan servicer will provide about $45 million in debt relief and restitution to settle the state’s lawsuit that alleged it deceived loan seekers and engaged in unfair practices.
It’s part of a national settlement in which Navient, which was spun off from Sallie Mae in 2014, will cancel $1.7 billion in debt and pay $95 million in restitution.
In a statement Thursday Ferguson said Navient will extend more than $35 million in debt relief, erasing the remaining debt of more than 1,400 people in the state who took out certain private student loans between 2002 and 2014. The average loan was about $25,000 per person.
The company will also pay $2.3 million in restitution to approximately 8,900 Washington borrowers enrolled in a postponement of loan payments for an extended period of time between 2009 and 2017 and pay $7 million to Washington to cover costs from the litigation.
Ferguson said people receiving private loan debt cancellation will get a notice from Navient, and they will receive refunds of any payments made on those loans after June 30, 2021.
Snohomish roofing company fined $425,000 for safety violations
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Washington state officials have slapped a Snohomish roofing company with yet another fine for repeatedly putting workers’ lives in danger.
The state Department of Labor and Industries said Tuesday it fined Allways Roofing $425,000. The company was also fined $1.2 million for safety violations in Snohomish and Lake Stevens in June. Before that, it faced a nearly $375,000 bill for violations in Woodinville and Arlington, the Everett Herald reported.
“We won’t give up on our efforts to protect these workers no matter how many times we have to inspect, cite, and fine the company,” said Craig Blackwood, assistant director of the department’s division of occupational safety and health.
Allways Roofing did not immediately respond to a phone call or email seeking comment Wednesday. The company is appealing.
According to the news release, state inspectors found seven new safety violations, including two “egregious, willful, severe violations.”