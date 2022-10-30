20-year-old arrested for allegedly shooting two people in Spokane
Authorities arrested a 20-year-old man last week after they said he fired multiple shots into a crowd of people, injuring two, in August outside a downtown Spokane bar.
Loren J. Bigleggins was arrested on suspicion of assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and malicious mischief for the early morning shooting on Aug. 14 outside the Crave bar on the corner of Riverside Avenue and Washington Street, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The release said the shooting stemmed from an argument.
A man and a boy were shot and had injuries that were not life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.
The release said detectives were investigating other violent crimes involving several persons of interest when they learned the suspect in the Crave shooting could be tied to their other investigations.
Detectives contacted the Spokane Police Department in September and asked to take the lead in the Crave shooting.
Man arrested after woman was stabbed at Coeur d’Alene motel
COEUR D’ALENE — A 40-year-old Coeur d’Alene man is accused of stabbing a woman on Thursday at a Coeur d’Alene motel.
Brandon White was arrested on suspicion of felony aggravated battery and booked into the Kootenai County Jail, according to a Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The victim called 911 around 5 p.m. saying an acquaintance had stabbed her, deputies said.
The sheriff’s office, Coeur d’Alene police officers and Coeur d’Alene firefighters responded to the 300 block of East Coeur d’Alene Lake Drive, according to the release. White fled the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival, but Idaho State Police located White a short time later on 15th Street, near Harrison Avenue, in Coeur d’Alene. He was taken into custody without incident.
One person found dead after Boise firefighters extinguish house fire
BOISE — A late-night Thursday house fire resulted in the death of an adult male, the Boise Police Department said in a news release Friday.
The Boise Fire Department responded to a two-story house at about 10 p.m. in the 3600 block of N. Arborcrest Court. A total of two trucks, seven engines, one ambulance, two battalion chiefs and one division chief responded, the release said.
Crews that arrived first were unable to enter the home because it had begun to collapse and was unsafe, and the size of the fire also posed a risk to neighboring homes, according to the release. That left firefighters to battle the blaze from the outside to keep it from spreading, and Meridian crews assisted those from Boise.
Within 20 minutes, crews had contained the fire, the release said, but it resulted in severe damage to the north and east corners of the home.
The Ada County Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and identify the victim, according to the release.
No firefighter injuries were reported, and police and fire crews are still investigating.
“Crews were operating in a very hazardous environment and made numerous attempts to find a way to enter the collapsing structure,” said Aaron Hummel, Boise Fire Department division chief of operations. “Our hearts go out to the victim’s family. I commend the Boise and Meridian fire crews for their quick response in preventing the fire from spreading to surrounding homes.”
Man dies from gunshot wound; alleged shooter called Nampa police
NAMPA — A late Friday shooting resulted in a man’s death, the Nampa Police Department said in a news release Saturday.
Officers responded at 10:45 p.m. to reports of a shooting near the 4600 block of Stamm Lane, where one male victim had been shot, according to the release.
Police received two calls. One witness reported hearing gunshots, and police said the other came from the man who fired the shots.
Upon arrival, officers located a man with a gunshot wound. Police and emergency medical teams performed life-saving measures and took the man to a Boise hospital.
According to the news release, the men knew each other. The shooting was the result of a dispute between the two.
Nampa police said there was no other perceived threat to the community. The men have been identified, and detectives have interviewed the alleged shooter.