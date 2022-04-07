Several COVID-19 deaths in WA happened before first was announced
SEATTLE — The Washington state Department of Health has confirmed at least four other Washingtonians died from COVID-19 complications before or on Feb. 28, 2020 — the date the first known death in Washington and the U.S. was announced.
In a recent review of the state’s earliest COVID-19 deaths, three people who died before the initial announcement were from long-term care facility Life Care Center of Kirkland, the site of the first known U.S. coronavirus outbreak, The Seattle Times reported.
State health officials now believe the first person to die in Washington was a Snohomish County woman in her 30s.
That death happened Feb. 24, 2020. The woman had a travel history and underlying health conditions, according to Kari Bray, spokesperson for Snohomish County’s public health department.
But little other information is publicly available as her death wasn’t investigated by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Man sues King County, claims corrections officers fractured spine
SEATTLE — A man has filed a lawsuit against King County and several corrections officers, alleging they fractured his spine when they knelt on his back and forcibly removed his clothing in jail.
Todd Jones, 53, filed the lawsuit in King County Superior Court last week, The Seattle Times reported. The lawsuit contends that while he was being held in King County Jail on April 21, 2019, he “suffered several acute fractures to his lumbar spine.”
The lawsuit says officers held him on the ground in a holding cell and “wrenched” his torso upward, against the direction of the force applied to his back.
Noah Haglund, a jail spokesperson, declined to comment Monday on the claims, citing pending litigation.
In the lawsuit, Jones alleges jail staff refused to say why he was being booked into the Seattle jail. And when he refused an order to remove his clothes at the booking counter, an officer allegedly “roughly” grabbed his right arm and held it against his back as they pinned his head against the counter, the suit contends.
Idaho experts predict water shortages in southern part of the state
BOISE — More than half of Idaho is in a severe drought, and an Idaho water expert says that’s likely to worsen in the coming months.
Idaho Department of Water Resources hydrologist David Hoekema told the Idaho Water Resource Board at a meeting last week that water shortages are expected in every basin in southern Idaho.
Hoekema said a wet fall and record-breaking snowfall in December has been followed by three months of little precipitation and a declining snowpack. Streamflow forecasts range from 20% to 70% below average.
“We’re far enough along that there’s very little chance of recovery,” Hoekema said.
The weekly U.S. Drought Monitor map shows the bottom two-thirds of the state in drought. About half of that is classified as severe drought.
Crews search for missing 30-year-old snowboarder at Mount Hood in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon authorities are searching for a 30-year-old man who is missing after he went snowboarding on Mount Hood.
KOIN-TV reports that Ryan Mather was reported missing around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, when his girlfriend called authorities and said he never came home from the snowboarding trip to Mt. Hood Meadows. Hood River deputies and ski patrol started a search for Mather after finding his car in the resort’s parking lot.
Officials say Mather was last seen near the Shooting Star Express chair lift, which provides some access to back country areas, late Tuesday morning.
Teams searched for Mather overnight but were unsuccessful. Personnel from more than a half dozen organizations – including the Portland Mountain Rescue, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon Air National Guard — are helping.
Washington Department of Ecology fines farm over illegal irrigating
SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. — The Washington Department of Ecology has fined Skagit Valley Farm $267,000 for irrigating 348 acres without having water rights.
The crops unlawfully irrigated in 2021 were in the lower Skagit and Samish watersheds, according to a news release from the agency, the Skagit Valley Herald reported .
“The violations occurred during a drought and on the heels of a historic heat wave in a watershed where low stream flows threaten endangered salmon species,” Ria Berns, northwest regional manager for Ecology’s water resource program, said in the release.
Irrigating fields without water rights hurts farmers who comply with water rights laws and salmon that need stream flows to be at a certain level, she said.
Skagit Valley Farm has 30 days to appeal the fine to the state Pollution Control Hearings Board.
The crops that were irrigated unlawfully were worth about $1.7 million, the agency said.