Idaho high school football hazing complaint investigated
BOISE — The Payette County Sheriff’s Office says its investigating allegations that three young athletes were hazed by fellow football players at a southwestern Idaho high school.
In a prepared statement released Monday, Payette Sheriff Andy Creech said his office is investigating a complaint alleging 11 members of the Fruitland varsity football team hazed three junior varsity players by taking them to an island, tying them to a fence and shocking one with a dog collar before releasing them.
Neither Fruitland High School Principal Marci Haro nor the school’s athletic director and vice principal Scott Hammond could be immediately reached for comment.
The sheriff’s office said the alleged hazing happened after the junior varsity team’s football game on Thursday. The varsity athletes first reportedly took the three junior varsity players, who were 14 and 15 years old, to McDonalds. After they ate, the varsity athletes allegedly restrained the victims in some way before taking them to an island in the Payette River, where they were tied to a fence. One of the victims was then shocked with a dog collar before the group was untied and returned to Fruitland High School, according to the sheriff’s office.
The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this point, Creech said in the news release.
Contractors begin taking out Nelson Dam on the Naches River
YAKIMA — The city of Yakima will begin taking out the Nelson Dam on Monday, following nearly three months of preparation and years of planning.
City of Yakima Water and Irrigation Manager David Brown said the $18.1 million project on the Naches River has seen only a few delays, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.
Contractors expect to complete the project by April 2023. The contract with the city stipulates contractors must be out of the water from Feb. 28 to July 16 to avoid disrupting fish. Fish screens can’t be taken out from April 1 to Oct. 15 to keep water available for irrigation.
Once the dam is removed and replaced with a roughened channel, boaters and all species of fish should be able to move freely along the river for the first time in decades.
After taking out the bridge abutment, contractors dug a new bypass channel on the north side of the dam to help move the river and allow water to rush through.
The dam was built in the 1920s to divert irrigation water for Yakima and the Naches-Cowiche Irrigation Association. The original design did not allow for fish passage.
Crews rescue seven people after vehicle goes over cliff
ARLINGTON, Wash. — Search and rescue and fire crews rescued seven people after the vehicle they were in went over a cliff on the road to the Boulder River Trailhead, southeast of Arlington, Snohomish County.
Crews responded around 6 p.m. Saturday and retrieved all seven people from the vehicle, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.
One person was critically injured and airlifted to a hospital. The others were also taken to hospitals for treatment of injuries, The Seattle Times reported.
The road, which the Washington Trails Association describes as badly potholed in some places, was reopened after being closed for several hours for an accident investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said Sunday morning on Twitter.
Columbia Falls becomes 11th Montana area with a resort tax
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. — Columbia Falls in northwestern Montana is the 11th Montana community to enact a resort tax.
While voters approved the 3 percent tax in June 2020, the city delayed implementation because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tax took effect on Oct. 1, the Flathead Beacon reported.
It applies to non-essential goods and services sold in the city limits and exempts necessities such as medication, groceries, appliances, tools, hardware and vehicles. Also exempted are daily necessities such as diapers, cleaning supplies, soap, toilet paper, vitamins, gasoline and utilities.
State law allows cities with fewer than 5,500 residents, where a majority of the economy is based on tourism, to implement such taxes. Unincorporated areas with fewer than 2,500 residents can also implement a resort tax.
City officials estimate the tax will raise $450,000 a year, with 55 percent used for public safety funding, 25 percent for property tax relief and 14 percent for public infrastructure. The remaining 6 percent will pay for business and city administration costs.
Other Montana areas with a resort tax are: Big Sky, Cooke City, Craig, Gardiner, Red Lodge, St. Regis, Virginia City, West Yellowstone, Whitefish and Wolf Creek.