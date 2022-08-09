Police search for Boise River bridge jumper who injured rafters
BOISE — A Boise bridge jumper sent two people to the hospital over the weekend after landing on their raft. Now, police are searching for him.
Just after 4 p.m. on Saturday, a male jumper performed a backflip off a Boise River Greenbelt bridge and landed on a group of river floaters, Boise Police Department spokesperson Haley Kramer confirmed to the Idaho Statesman.
The collision was serious enough to injure a male adult and a male child in the raft. The jump also was illegal, which is why police are pursuing the suspect.
Both victims were transported to a local hospital; their injuries turned out to be minor, Kramer said.
It is against the law to jump from, throw or drop any object, including a person, from any bridge, tree or other landscape features into the Boise River within fifty feet of any boater, floater, rafter or tuber and carries a maximum $100 penalty, according to Boise City Code.
Boise Fire Department pulls driver from wrecked car in dramatic rescue
BOISE — An 18-year-old man became trapped inside his car late Saturday after crashing into a tree, but Boise firefighters came to his rescue.
Shortly after 9:30 p.m., a Boise police officer saw a vehicle traveling east on Interstate 184 at more than 100 mph, according to a Boise Police Department news release. After turning on emergency lights, the officer said they lost sight of the car when the driver exited at Curtis Road. The officer then pursued the vehicle and found the driver had crashed into a tree, according to the Boise Police Department.
A juvenile passenger was able to escape the vehicle, but the driver remained pinned inside.
A video from the department showed firefighters freeing the man by cutting the roof off the vehicle.
Officials said both people were taken to a local hospital, and they were in stable condition as of Sunday evening.
Train plays role in arrest of 5 people after reported drive-by shooting
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A passing train played a role in helping Bellingham Police arrest five people Friday evening after a reported drive-by shooting at Waypoint Park.
Nelson Y. Polanco, 18, was booked into Whatcom County Jail on Saturday, Aug. 6, on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm and drive-by shooting. Jail records show he was released on $7,500 bail Sunday, Aug. 7.
The other four people arrested were all juveniles, Lt. Chad Cristelli told The Bellingham Herald, and their names, ages and genders were not released.
Officers were called to the 1100 block of Granary Avenue at 10:46 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, for the report of a shooting, according to the Bellingham Police Department’s incident log.
Police were told that somebody stepped out of a black sedan at Waypoint Park and fired eight shots, Cristelli reported. No injuries or damage were included in Cristelli’s report. As Polanco and the other suspects attempted to speed away from the park, their car got stuck at the train crossing, Cristelli said.
Police found several guns and spent shell casings in the car, as well as narcotics. The vehicle was seized, and police are awaiting a warrant to search it.
Suspect in custody after fatal shooting in Snohomish
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — A suspect is in custody after a man was shot and killed at a home in Snohomish on Sunday morning, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.
Just after 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to a reported domestic violence incident involving a firearm on 57th Avenue Southeast, KIRO-TV reported . When deputies arrived, they confirmed that a man in his late 50s had been shot.
The victim was taken to an area hospital, but he died from his injuries.
The 30-year-old suspect barricaded himself on the property, but he eventually surrendered to police and was taken into custody.
The suspect and victim knew each other and there are no outstanding suspects, according to the sheriff’s office.
Brush fire near Interstate 5 and Tacoma homeless encampment injures one
TACOMA — A brush fire that broke out near Interstate 5 and South Hosmer Street injured one person Monday, according to the Tacoma Fire Department.
The fire ignited in the vicinity of South Homser Street, South 84th Street and I-5. The flames were first reported a few minutes before 2 p.m., said Tacoma Fire Department spokesperson Joe Meinecke. About 3 p.m., the department tweeted that it contained the perimeter and was working to extinguish hot spots.
One man was injured by the flames although Meinecke did not know how severe his wounds are. The department intended to transport him to medical services, but the man refused the offer.
The flames destroyed no permanent structures although Meinecke noted there is a homeless encampment in the area. It was not immediately clear if the fire affected the encampment.