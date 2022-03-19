Father pleads guilty to murder charge after boy’s death
BOISE — An Idaho man has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the beating death of his 9-year-old son.
Erik Osuna made the guilty plea Wednesday in exchange for prosecutors agreeing not to seek the death penalty, the Ada County Prosecutor’s office said in a press release. The boy’s stepmother, Monique Osuna, pleaded guilty to murder in February. Both face up to life in prison when they are sentenced in June.
Emrik Osuna died in September 2020, a day after someone called police to report a medical emergency at his home. When Meridian Police officers arrived at the house, they could not detect Emrik’s heartbeat, and they said they saw signs of abuse. He was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead the next day.
Nanny cameras from inside the home showed that the child was forced to do strenuous physical exercises for hours at a time, and in a written statement Monique Osuna said she beat the child with objects including a frying pan to make him continue exercising. The child appeared severely malnourished in the video clips played during a court hearing last year.
Three other children lived in the home, including an infant, but police previously said the others did not appear to be abused.
Seattle to return nearly 300 artifacts to Upper Skagit Tribe
SEATTLE — Hundreds of historic artifacts will soon be returned to the Upper Skagit Tribe from the city of Seattle.
The city has had the stone and bone artifacts since Seattle City Light crews excavated the Gorge Inn site northeast of Seattle in 2013 for a renovation project, KUOW reported . The Seattle City Council voted this week that the tribe should have ownership of them. It was a unanimous vote, 8-0.
The Upper Skagit Tribe formerly had a permanent winter village along the Skagit River.
Part of the land, northeast of Seattle, is city of Seattle property which includes the Gorge Inn, a dining hall and historical site in Newhalem. The site is a historic Seattle City Light company town, near four hydroelectric dams the city operates.
The artifacts are currently housed in Marblemount, Wash., at the North Cascades Visitor Center.
The new city ordinance says the tribe wants to reclaim them because the items hold historic and cultural significance. Among them are flaked cobble tools, scrapers, chopping and cutting devices, and hammerstones.
The Tribe historically carried out fishing, shellfishing, hunting and gathering activities from the saltwater areas all the way to the mountainous upper reaches of the Skagit River, according to tribal history.
When white settlers seized land in the 1880s, the Upper Skagit Tribe says more than one hundred canoes of people met with settlers to protest land takeover.
Lawsuit filed against Vancouver Police Department over fatal shooting
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The family of a man police fatally shot during a purported drug investigation is suing the Vancouver Police Department and the Washington Department of Corrections.
Carlos Hunter, 43, died after law enforcement officers stopped his SUV on March 7, 2019, to execute a search. Officers used a stun gun on him and shot him 16 times, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
The officers told investigators that Hunter had reached for a gun. The lawsuit questions whether he reached for it.
The lawsuit paints the officers as reckless and negligent and that the officers’ actions defy departmental policies and escalated the encounter.
The lawsuit is the second in a month to accuse police in southwest Washington of a pattern of negligent policing leading to violence. The family of Jenoah Donald filed suit against the Clark County Sheriff’s Office for his shooting death during a 2020 traffic stop.
The Hunter lawsuit names the city of Vancouver, the state corrections department, and Vancouver officers Dennis Devlin, Colton Price and Branden Schoolcraft, and corrections officer Rees Campbell.
The city of Vancouver, the Vancouver Police Department and the Washington Department of Corrections weren’t immediately available for comment.
The shooting was declared justified by the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office.
Bellingham City Council considers ways to combat growing mail theft problem
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham is examining whether to make the owners of older apartment buildings add locking mailboxes in an attempt to thwart a growing problem of mail theft.
At an online City Council meeting Monday, Councilman Michael Lilliquist asked for his colleagues’ support in having an ordinance drafted that would require all apartment buildings to meet current codes for new developments, where locking mailboxes are required under U.S. Postal Service rules.
Councilwoman Lisa Anderson supported the move, saying that it would be helpful for several reasons.
No formal measure was introduced Monday.