Whatcom residents among 80,000 PSE customers without power Saturday after storm
Puget Sound Energy reported about 80,000 customers without power across its service area Saturday, after trees and limbs fell in an overnight windstorm.
Hard-hit areas included Whatcom, Skagit Thurston and King counties.
Whatcom County closed some roads due to downed power lines or other storm-related hazards.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding tweeted at 6 a.m. “We’re seeing a lot of power outages in the region. If traffic lights are without power, treat them as a four-way stop. Still, use caution driving through intersections.”
Winds peaked late Friday, Nov. 4, and have begun to ease, according to the National Weather Service’s Seattle office. “Damaging winds should be over but it will remain windy in spots this morning, especially over the north Sound,” the agency tweeted.
“Power outages are the result of fallen trees and limbs due to strong winds and rain-saturated soils. The saturated ground can destabilize trees, making them more susceptible to collapsing. Also, many trees are stressed and weakened due to summer drought conditions,” according to the PSE website.
Crews are assessing damage and making repairs as conditions are safe, PSE said. By 11 a.m. power had been restored to almost 15,000 of the 80,000 customers without power earlier in the day.
“This boots-on-the-ground process takes time and crews may be delayed if weather conditions are unsafe. Additionally, we’re aware of the possibility of localized flooding in some parts of our service area due to the heavy rains,” PSE said.
Edgewood man suspected of vehicular assault after four hurt in crash
Four people were injured in a head-on crash on two-lane Highway 12 in Lewis County after a truck trying to pass another vehicle struck a jeep, authorities said, and an Edgewood man is suspected of vehicular assault.
The incident occurred shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday, near the unincorporated community of Cora, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Gregory Harrington, 62, of Edgewood, was driving a Ford F-150 truck headed eastbound when he attempted to pass a vehicle and collided head on with a Jeep Cherokee traveling westbound, totaling both vehicles, the WSP said.
Harrington and the jeep’s three occupants — 18-, 19- and 20-year-old men from Chehalis — were all taken to area hospitals for treatment of unspecified injuries, according to the WSP.
Harrington is suspected of vehicular assault for unsafe passing and drugs or alcohol were suspected factors in the crash, the WSP said. All four men involved were wearing seat belts.
No sheriff’s deputies hurt, suspect sustains minor injuries in Bonney Lake incident
Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies investigating a weapon-related call in Bonney Lake on early Saturday morning were involved in a shooting, the department said.
Deputies responded at roughly 4:50 a.m. to an incident regarding intimidation with a weapon at 117th Street East and 203rd Avenue East, and were contacting a suspect, when shots were fired, the department said in a statement.
No deputies were injured and the suspect, who surrendered shortly after, was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to the department.
Authorities did not immediately provide any details about who shot a weapon or how many shots were fired. The county’s Force Investigation Team will be investigating and is expected to give future updates on the incident.
Police: Meridian house fire that killed pet dog, destroyed home may have been arson
The Meridian, Idaho, Police Department is asking for the public’s help in gathering information on a home fire that may have been the result of arson.
In a news release, police said an unknown suspect set the fire at East Lake Creek Street and South Daybreak Avenue in the early morning hours on Wednesday. The neighborhood is near Victory and Meridian roads. No other details were immediately available.
A dog died in the fire, but no humans were killed or injured. The home was deemed a total loss.