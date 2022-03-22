Canal breach washes out roadway south of Quincy
George, Wash. — The failure of an irrigation canal early Friday morning washed away a portion of Frenchman Hills Road west of Dodson Road and forced county officials to close a stretch of the road, according to a post on the Grant County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
According to GCSO spokesperson Kyle Foreman, a little after midnight Friday morning, two portions of a canal operated by the Quincy Columbia Basin Irrigation District near Frenchman Hills Road W. and Road E. SW gave way.
“(The resulting flood of canal water) carved a wide path through land below the canal and washed away a portion of Frenchman Hills Road about two miles west of Dodson Road,” Foreman said.
The affected stretch of road is closed until further notice, Foreman added, with no estimate of when it will be reopened.
Foreman also said that Grant County Public Utility District crews headed to the scene to deal with a power pole that had been washed into the middle of Frenchman Hills Road.
“I didn’t physically see any other damage, but if any property owners sustained damage because of the flooding, should let the irrigation district know that,” Foreman said.
The GCSO reported that the cause of the canal failure “is under investigation by the irrigation district, but no criminal cause is suspected.”
Car prowl at Tri-City store ends with 2 police cars hit and a woman dragged
RICHLAND — A report of a car prowl Saturday ended with two police cars hit and a woman dragged as the apparently drunk suspect in the case tried to drive away.
Casey Mallonee, 30, of Kennewick, was booked into the Benton County jail at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on suspicion of five felonies and additional misdemeanors.
A Benton County deputy was in the area and responded to the initial call of a man breaking into a car in the parking lot of Kohl’s department store on Tapteal Boulevard, according to Richland police reports.
He found a man getting out of a car, holding some items, said police reports.
Although the deputy told the man to stop, the man got into the backseat of another car parked and told the woman driver to leave.
Instead, the woman got out and the suspect climbed over the seats and drove off, with the woman either holding onto the car or unable to free herself from it, said police.
The deputy tried to get the woman off the car and was dragged a short distance. A small child was also in the car.
The car traveled about 400 feet with the woman still on it before it came to a stop near the front of Kohl’s. The woman was treated by paramedics.
Mallonee was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault against the Richland officer, third-degree assault against the deputy and also the woman, DUI, failure to comply and attempting to elude police.
Montana sheriff’s deputy shoots, kills armed suspect
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A Cascade County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed an armed suspect in Great Falls over the weekend, the sheriff’s office said.
A deputy was searching for a wanted person on Saturday afternoon when he was spotted in an apparently disabled vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.
The man had active warrants and was a person of interest in a fraud investigation, officials said.
While the deputy was talking with the suspect, the suspect pulled out a gun and the deputy shot the suspect, Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said.
Travis Don Sipes, 34, died at the hospital.
Great Falls police are investigating the shooting and Petroleum County Coroner Dick Brown is investigating the death.
Officials have not released the name of the deputy, who was placed on paid leave while the shooting is investigated.
Businesses challenge Oregon’s new climate program
SALEM, Ore. — A coalition of businesses wants a court to block Oregon’s plan to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the state’s new Climate Action Plan administrative rules, passed in December, target a 90% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from transportation fuels and natural gas by 2050.
In a petition for judicial review filed Friday, 12 industry trade groups say the rules “hold fuel suppliers directly accountable” for the state’s greenhouse gas emissions.
The groups represent farming, ranching, fossil fuel, logging, manufacturing and retail businesses.
Mary Anne Cooper of the Oregon Farm Bureau in a statement said the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality “overstepped its authority.”
“Oregonians should not stand for a state agency writing policies that it does not have the authority to write, and it sets a dangerous precedent for the future,” Cooper wrote.
For years, Oregon Democratic lawmakers have tried to launch an economy-wide cap-and-trade program to reduce the carbon emissions that contribute to climate change. When they failed to get enough votes, Gov. Kate Brown last year ordered a panel to develop administrative rules that would cap greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels and reduce them over time.