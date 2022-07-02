Monkeypox: 2 more presumptive cases reported in Oregon
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County, Ore., has reported two presumed monkeypox cases after testing from the state public health lab — the second and third presumptive cases reported in Oregon.
Jason Davis, a spokesperson for Lane County Public Health, said an epidemiological link between the first and second case reported in the county — which both were reported Friday — has not been established.
Unfortunately, we think we’ll see a few more (cases) come along, Davis told KOIN.
Officials said the first patient is an adult who did not have a travel history in areas with known cases. Lane County noted the test sample has been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation. The second patient was identified only as an adult residing in Lane County.
Most monkeypox patients experience only fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. People with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.
The disease is endemic in parts of Africa, where people have been infected through bites from rodents or small animals. It does not usually spread easily among people.
In May cases began emerging in Europe and the United States.
Feds: Tacoma woman lied about having MS to defraud friends
SEATTLE — Federal prosecutors say they will recommend no more than 27 months in prison for a Washington state woman who defrauded friends and acquaintances of more than $600,000 by falsely telling them she needed money for tuition, multiple sclerosis treatment and other causes.
Sabrina Taylor pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Friday to one count of wire fraud. The 40-year-old admitted that beginning in 2013 she lied about her health, employment status and education to get money from her victims, including some she met on online using shared interests such as Japanese anime, comic books or video games.
She also falsely claimed she needed money to bail her brother out of jail.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said she spent $60,000 on trips to Japan and Korea, $38,000 for online purchases from Amazon and Etsy, $29,000 on clothing, and $16,000 on makeup.
Some $550,000 of the defrauded money came from one victim.
Taylor is due to be sentenced by Judge Ricardo S. Martinez on Oct. 7. While prosecutors have agreed to recommend no more than 27 months, she could face up to 20 years. She has also agreed to pay restitution.
Democrats tap new nominee in Salem-area state Senate race
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Democrats have a new nominee for what’s expected to be a hard fought state Senate race.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that in a meeting Thursday, local party officials tapped attorney Rich Walsh over two other candidates seeking to represent Senate District 11. The former Keizer City Council member will face Republican state Sen. Kim Thatcher in November.
Walsh beat out state Rep. Teresa Alonso Leon, D-Woodburn, and Anthony Rosilez, director of the state’s Teacher Standards and Practices Commission, for the nomination.
In mid-June the initial Democratic nominee, Woodburn Mayor Eric Swenson, announced he’d decided not to pursue the seat despite defeating both Walsh and Rosilez in the May primary.
That meant that party officials within the district, rather than Democratic voters, got to choose Swenson’s replacement.
Senate District 11 stretches from Salem up Interstate 5 to Woodburn. The district is currently held by Senate President Peter Courtney, a Democrat and the longest-tenured lawmaker in Oregon history.
But Courtney is retiring this year, and after last year’s redistricting process the district now includes Keizer, Thatcher’s long-time political home.
Two invasive aquatic plants are spreading throughout Lake Chelan
CHELAN — Invasive aquatic plants — Eurasian watermilfoil and curly leaf pondweed — continue to spread in Lake Chelan, a 2021 study says.
The majority of these invasive plants were identified near the “developed and shallow shorelines in the Wapato Basin,” one of the two basins comprising Lake Chelan, said Drew Stang, an environmental scientist.
Find a copy of the survey at wwrld.us/lakechelan.
Stang works for Four Peaks Environmental, the environmental firm that prepared the survey for the Lake Chelan Research Institute.
Invasive species have also spread to other high-use areas of the lake, Stang also said in a Chelan County news release.
“These new observations unfortunately confirm the continued spread of invasive aquatic plant species within Lake Chelan,” Stang said.
In July, the Lake Chelan Research Institute will be testing a possible control method for the invasive plants called Assisted Suction Harvesting.
The method is an alternative to using chemicals to kill the plants. Divers pull the invasive plants out by the roots and feed them into a suction tube that transports the plants to a boat to be hauled away.
This test run will be conducted in Key Bay and Minneapolis Beach to determine an estimated cost of future removal for the rest of the invasive aquatic plants in the lake, according to Phil Long, Lake Chelan Research Institute executive director.
Information gathered from this test run will also be used in developing a future plan, called the Integrated Aquatic Vegetation Management Plan, that would effectively and efficiently control the aquatic weeds, said Phil Long, Lake Chelan Research Institute director, in an email.
The institute and Chelan County Natural Resources Department will seek funding from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, among other agencies, to further develop the control plan and complete by late 2023.