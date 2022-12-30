Thief missed some valuable items in Christmas night thrift store burglary
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A non-profit thrift store here was broken into and burgled over Christmas.
The Assistance League Bellingham lost an estimated $873 in items from a locked room, along with two 14-karat gold bracelets, the value of which is unknown.
The thief stole items from the storage room that looked valuable, according to Assistance League Bellingham President Sarah Spinks. If there is a bright side, it’s that the thief didn’t know exactly what was valuable, and left some of the more expensive items behind.
The thief was also unable to open a safe in the storage room, although they tried to force it open, damaging the safe so badly it cannot be opened and will need to be replaced.
The thief got into the thrift store without any sign of forced entry.
“This is the sad part, we have a passcode entry, there is no sign of forcible entry anywhere,” Spinks told The Bellingham Herald in a telephone interview. “So we are afraid that somebody got the backdoor code by someone being careless and leaving it out or something like that.”
The code has since been changed, Spinks said. There are no suspects in the burglary at this time.
The thief did not have a key to the storage room that holds expensive items and had to force it open with a sledgehammer and a tire iron, both of which were left behind.
Police: Purse robbery in Spanaway leads to gunfire, police pursuit
TACOMA — A 911 caller who tailed a robbery suspect fleeing a Spanaway grocery store Thursday morning was shot at by the man, according to Pierce County deputies. A high-speed chase led into Sumner where the suspect crashed into a semi truck.
The 911 caller was not hit by the gunfire, and Pierce County Sheriff’s Department deputies said the semi truck driver wasn’t hurt. The suspect, a 33-year-old man, was detained after a short foot chase.
Deputies said the man would be evaluated at a hospital for minor injuries before being booked into jail on suspicion of robbery, assault, eluding police, unlawful possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle. Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss said during the pursuit, the suspect reached speeds of up to 125 mph on the highway.
The robbery the man is suspected in was a purse snatching at a store near 15800 Pacific Avenue South, according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Department. It was reported at about 9:50 a.m. Deputies said the suspect took the purse by force and fled in an SUV reported stolen in King County. The woman’s purse contained a firearm, but it wasn’t immediately clear if this was the gun used in the shooting.
While deputies were responding to the grocery store, a 911 caller reported he was following the suspect, and that the person had fired a gunshot at him. Deputies said they located the suspect’s vehicle on 104th Street East between Parkland and Puyallup. Law enforcement tried to stop the car, but the driver sped off.
Moss said deputies advise against following suspects in crimes, even in seemingly minor cases of shoplifting. He said it’s better to be a good witness by taking photo or video of what’s happening. Even if the suspect appears unarmed, Moss said they could have a weapon in their car.
“It’s super dangerous because we don’t know what they’re going to do,” Moss said.
Battle Ground police investigate suspected vehicle arsons
BATTLE GROUND, Wash. — Police here are investigating a suspected arson of vehicles at an apartment complex.
Police and Clark County Fire District 3 responded at about 3 a.m. for a reported fire at an apartment complex in the 600 block of Northwest 20th Avenue, according to a police department news release.
Arriving firefighters found multiple vehicles on fire, which they were able to extinguish. The fire appeared to have started from one vehicle and spread to others nearby, police said. There were no reported injuries.
“Evidence at the scene indicates the fire may have been intentionally set,” the police department said.
13 bison die, struck by vehicles north of West Yellowstone
WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. — Just over a dozen bison were killed or had to be euthanized after they were struck by vehicles on U.S. Highway 191 just north of the town of West Yellowstone, the western entrance to Yellowstone National Park, officials said.
West Yellowstone Police Chief Mike Gavagan said three vehicles, including a semitruck, hit the bison at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Some bison were killed in the collisions and others were put down due to the severity of their injuries, leaving a total of 13 bison dead.
No one in the vehicles was injured, NBC Montana reported.
It was dark at the time of the crash, making it hard for the drivers to see the bison. The animals’ eyes don’t reflect light like deer do, contributing to the difficulty in seeing them on the road, officials said.