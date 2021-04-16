Man killed while waiting for dialysis, suspect at large
ARLINGTON, Wash. — A lifelong Granite Falls resident who served as a U.S. Marine was fatally shot Saturday while waiting for a dialysis appointment in north Snohomish County, his family said.
The shooter was at large on Wednesday and Arlington detectives were searching for a dark 2013 or 2014 Range Rover Sport, The Daily Herald in Everett reported.
Ivan Maik, 78, stopped at a Marysville bank to withdraw cash before dawn Saturday. Police said security cameras showed a Range Rover followed him until he parked near the front of the Puget Sound Kidney Centers.
Two employees walked out of the building around 5:35 a.m. and noticed someone crouching by a vehicle before the person opened the door and shot Maik, police said. The person fired at the employees, but they were not hit, according to police.
The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office released Maik’s identity. An autopsy confirmed the death was homicide.
Maik was born Aug. 11, 1942, in Arlington. He led a very simple and humble life, his daughter Lisa said.
342 pounds of meth worth $1.7 million seized near Port Angeles
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Thursday that agents seized a significant amount of methamphetamine west of Port Angeles on the Olympic Peninsula.
On Sunday a Border Patrol agent and agency dog responded to a site where suspicious bags were seen near the beach, the agency said in a news release.
Officials said the dog found the bags, which contained 342 pounds of meth worth nearly $1.7 million.
Agents seized the drugs and further coordinated with multiple federal, local and Canadian partners. No further information was released.
Chief Patrol Agent David S. BeMiller said in the news release that the seizure highlights the great work done between the U.S. Border Patrol and Canadian law enforcement partners.
Coos Bay man arrested in grandmother’s death
COOS BAY, Ore. — A Coos Bay man has been arrested in the death of his 89-year-old grandmother, authorities said.
District Attorney R. Paul Frasier says Kevin Yates is facing charges of second-degree murder after Teclutsa Margaret “Margie” Sause was found dead at a home in Coos Bay, The World reported.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a woman had been killed at a residence, Frasier said. When deputies arrived, they found Sause dead inside. Frasier said evidence showed Sause was murdered. No further details were released.
Yates, 32, was arrested at the scene and taken to the Coos County jail, Frasier said. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.
The Coos County Major Crimes Team is investigating.
Pedestrian struck, killed by Washington County deputy
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Authorities say a pedestrian was killed after being struck by an on-duty Washington County deputy early Thursday morning.
KOIN reported the crash occurred shortly before 2 a.m. in Beaverton near the Nike World Headquarters.
The deputy, responding officers and paramedics all attempted life-saving measures — but the pedestrian died at the scene.
According to Beaverton Police, speed is not believed to have been a factor. Their initial investigation, led by the Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Team, determined the deputy had been going through a green light with the collision occurred.
Per standard procedure, the deputy is now on administrative leave pending the results of the crash and an internal investigation.
Former Malmstrom airman pleads guilty to negligent homicide
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A former airman at Malmstrom Air Force Base has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the accidental shooting death of a fellow airman in February 2020, Cascade County prosecutors said.
Christopher Domonic Contardo, 26, pleaded guilty Wednesday in the death of Tristen Carlson, 21, of Sidney during an off-base party hosted by Contardo.
Defense attorney Nathan Hoines said both Contardo and Carlson had been drinking and were “messing around” with a 9mm handgun early on Feb. 2, 2020. The gun discharged while Contado was holding it, killing Carlson.
As a former member of the military police, Contardo acknowledged he had firearms training and that shooting Carlson was a result of negligence.
County Attorney Josh Racki told District Judge John Parker that a mediation involving Carlson’s family led to a plea agreement that recommends Contardo spend 150 days in a prerelease center and serve six years on probation.