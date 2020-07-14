Ada County deputy shot twice while searching for stolen motorcycle
BOISE — A sheriff’s deputy is in critical condition after he was shot twice while searching for a stolen motorcycle Monday morning.
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office didn’t release the deputy’s name or the nature of his injuries, but said he was undergoing surgery at a Boise-area hospital. The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. after the deputy attempted to pull over a man he believed was driving the stolen motorcycle near the rural town of Star.
Ada County Sheriff Steve Bartlett said the suspect got off the motorcycle and fled on foot and at some point in the chase the two exchanged gunfire. Law enforcement agencies searched for the suspect for several hours, and later found him in a cornfield, where he turned himself in, the sheriff’s office said.
Officials didn’t immediately release any other details, and didn’t say if the suspect was struck by any gunfire.
Montana oil executive given 18-month sentence for explosion
BILLINGS, Mont.— The president of an oil processing company whose Eastern Montana plant exploded in 2012 was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison.
Peter Margiotta was also sentenced to three years of supervised release for his part in the explosion that injured two workers and started a fired that burned for eight days, The Billings Gazette reported.
The resident of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, was ordered to pay yet-to-be-determined restitution to the workers and a $50,000 fine.
Margiotta, 63, was found guilty in September 2019 of conspiracy and two Clean Air Act violations.
Inslee requests extension of National Guard COVID-19 mission
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is requesting an extension of the state National Guard’s to continue their work on missions related to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a letter sent to the Trump administration Monday, the Democratic governor requested an extension of federal authority and funding for the National Guard emergency response operations through December 31, citing the rising cases of coronavirus in the state.
In the letter, Inslee notes that currently more than 1,000 guard members are assisting with food banks as well as contact tracing of the pandemic and operating community-based test sites.
More than 40,600 people have tested positive for the virus, and at least 1,438 have died.