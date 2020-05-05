Seattle officer put on leave during shooting investigation
SEATTLE — Law enforcement officials in Washington state placed a Seattle police officer on administrative leave during an investigation of his decision to shoot a man suspected of taking his infant daughter from her mother at gunpoint.
Officer Noah Zech is under investigation by the Seattle Police Department and the King County Sheriff’s Office for his role in the April 29 fatal shooting, the Seattle Times reported Saturday.
The 35-year-old SWAT officer was one of several officers in foot pursuit of the man about 30 minutes after the initial report of the abduction in a park.
The man was shot by Zech, who was armed with a .223-caliber rifle, police said. The infant was not injured.
A video clip from an officer’s body camera released by the department shows police chasing the man through a parking lot and alongside a building, where officers confronted him. The man was holding the child when he was shot.
A handgun was found “nearby,” police said.
The shooting is being investigated by the department’s Force Investigation Team in compliance with a 2012 consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice.
It also is being investigated by the King County Sheriff’s Office following a voter initiative amended by the Legislature last year that overhauled the state’s police use-of-force statutes.
Zech has been with the Seattle police for 15 years, the department said.
Montana woman pleads not guilty to striking girl with car
KALISPELL, Mont. — A northwestern Montana woman has pleaded not guilty to a child endangerment charge that alleges she struck a 6-year-old girl as she got off a school bus in November.
Patricia Ann Berliner of Eureka entered her plea Thursday before District Judge Dan Wilson in Kalispell, the Daily Inter Lake reported. She remains free on her own recognizance.
Berliner is charged with hitting Jordana Hubble, throwing her 60 feet and causing critical injuries. Witnesses reported that Berliner said she didn’t think she had to stop for the bus because it was in the other lane.
Jordana has been at a coma emergence program in Texas since late January. Veronica “Vo” Hubble posted a video on Facebook on April 21 of her daughter taking a piece of food from her and eating it.
“This is something she has been working very hard on for the past few weeks,” Vo Hubble wrote. “She is just now starting to show good control. Go Jordana!”
The judge approved Berliner’s request, through her attorney Alisha Backus, that her vehicle be returned to her. The judge said it is no longer needed for evidence. Berliner’s pretrial hearing is set for July 15.
COVID-19 hospitalizations down in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — State officials reported the number of Oregonians sick enough to be hospitalized with coronavirus hit a new low Sunday.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported there were 92 active hospitalizations May 3. That number represents a drop of more than 40 percent from the 156 reported hospitalizations on April 8, the first day state officials disclosed active hospitalizations for confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The Oregon Health Authority reported no new coronavirus deaths Sunday or Monday. The state’s death toll remains at least 109.
The state Health Authority reported 65 new confirmed cases and 14 new presumptive cases Monday, bringing Oregon’s total to 2,759 cases. The agency said it’s now including presumptive COVID-19 cases in order to comply with recently amended guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The virus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients, and the vast majority recover. But it is highly contagious and can be spread by those who appear healthy and can cause severe illness and death in some patients, particularly the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.
Bornstein Seafoods closes amid coronavirus outbreak
ASTORIA, Ore. — Eleven employees at the Bornstein Seafoods processing facility here have tested positive for COVID-19, and the facility has closed until further notice.
The Clatsop County Department of Public Health confirmed the number of virus cases Monday after testing 35 people. The results from five of the tests are still pending.
The seafood facility has been closed until further notice and all its workers have been told to shelter in place by company VP Andrew Bornstein, local news media reported.
On Friday, Bornstein Seafood officials contacted health authorities after one of its employees tested positive. The 11 who tested positive include four women and seven men between the ages of 30-69.
The company processes salmon, dungeness crab, albacore tuna, cold water shrimp and other fish.