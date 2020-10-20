Helena man struck and killed while helping son at crash site
HELENA, Mont. — A Helena man who responded to his son’s call for help after he lost control of his pickup truck on icy roads was struck and killed when another vehicle spun out on a bridge near East Helena, the Montana Highway Patrol reported.
David Wayne Young, 50, died from blunt force trauma Sunday evening, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
Young’s son lost control of his pickup on a bridge over the railroad tracks on U.S. Highway 12 just west of East Helena and hit a guardrail. He called law enforcement and his family for help.
People were standing outside the truck when a Jeep lost control on the ice, hit the guardrail, the truck and Young at about 8 p.m., the patrol said.
The report didn’t say if anyone else was injured, the Independent Record reported.
Former Oregon sheriff’s deputy accused of theft is found dead
WILSONVILLE, Ore. — Authorities say a former Marion County sheriff’s deputy accused of theft, official misconduct and other charges was found dead at a Wilsonville hotel.
Sean Banks was found dead Saturday at the GuestHouse Inn & Suites near Interstate 5, according to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office. It appears he killed himself, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
In 2019, Banks was indicted on 25 counts of theft, official misconduct, tampering with physical evidence and computer crime, according to court records. The indictment alleges he stole guns, a camera and money.
The results of an investigation into his death weren’t available Monday morning.
Small plane crashes near Graham after losing power
GRAHAM, Wash. — A small plane crash-landed in a church parking lot Saturday night near Graham.
Graham Fire and Rescue crews were called to 187th Street East. Officials said three people were on the plane when it lost power, KIRO-TV reported. All three walked away from the crash without injury, first responders said. There were two student pilots and the flight instructor on the plane. Officials said the instructor took over the controls when it lost power and landed the plane in an empty parking lot.
“They were trying to pick a place to put it because the plane was falling fast, so they had an open field and they tried to set it down in the field. He was afraid he wasn’t going to make the field because of the houses, so they kind of aimed for a parking lot and here’s where they landed,” Grant Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Steve Richards said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. It was the second plane crash in Puyallup this week.
A 53-year-old pilot flying from Thun Field to his home airport in Auburn survived after he crash-landed into a car on Thursday afternoon in a South Hill parking lot. According to Pierce County sheriff’s deputies, the small plane lost power after takeoff.
Huge numbers return ballots in King County in first days
SEATTLE — With King County election officials predicting voter turnout up to 90 percent early indications already show record-breaking numbers of ballots being returned as of Sunday.
KOMO reported officials estimate that between just Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, upward of 50,000 ballots have been dropped off in ballot boxes. The previous record for number of ballots turned in on the first five days of early voting in Washington’s most populous county was 16,015.
On Saturday, the county tweeted that multiple drop boxes had become so full, voters were unable to get ballots through the slot.
Yakima woman dies from injuries suffered in Quincy accident
QUINCY, Wash. — A Yakima woman died Friday from injuries suffered in a three-car accident about eight miles south of here on Oct. 13. Patricia Milanes Moreno, 23, of Yakima, had been airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, where she died.
Milanes Moreno was driving north on state Route 281 on Oct. 13 when her vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and hit the left front of a car driven by Margarito Silvestre Calvario, 41, of Porterville, Calif. Milanes Moreno’s car spun around in the southbound lane and was hit on the passenger side by a car driven by Lidia Rodriguez, 49, of George.
Rodriguez was transported to Quincy Valley Medical Center and later to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital. Silvestre Castro was not injured.
Two residents and one firefighter are injured in Boise house fire
BOISE — Three people — two residents and one firefighter — were injured in a house fire Monday morning near North 20th and West Anderson streets in Boise.
The two residents were being treated for minor injuries and the firefighter was being treated at the scene, according to tweets from the Boise Fire Department.
The initial call to report the fire came into dispatch at about 5:30 a.m. The house has extensive damage and is considered a total loss, according to the fire department.
The fire is now under control and is still under investigation, according to the fire department.