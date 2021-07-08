Officials release names of two men killed in Portland apartment fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — The names of two men killed in a fire at a three-building apartment complex on Sunday in Northeast Portland have been released.
Robert William Gremillion, 31 and Seth Robert Thompson, 31, died when the blaze swept through Heidi Manor in the early morning hours of July 4, KOIN-TV reported.
Six other people were hurt including a 25-year-old woman who remains hospitalized with critical injuries, police and fire officials said.
Fire crews secured the structure on Tuesday, making it possible for investigators to go inside on Wednesday. An official cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
Residents, many of whom jumped from rear bedroom windows or balconies, told The Oregonian/OregonLive they saw flames initially in a dumpster that was placed in the carport under the apartments. Several also had heard fireworks coming from the front of the complex prior to seeing flames.
Fire investigators said they believe that there are people with critical information who have not come forward. They ask anyone with information to contact Detective Meredith Hopper at Meredith.hopper@portlandoregon.gov.
Montana man charged with negligent arson after seven homes burned
RED LODGE, Mont. — A Montana man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges alleging he caused a wildland fire north of Yellowstone National Park that burned seven homes and 46 square miles of land.
John Lightburn, 55, of Bridger appeared before District Court Judge Matthew Wald on felony and misdemeanor charges of negligent arson and a felony criminal mischief charge for the fire that started on June 13 on U.S. Forest Service land about 7 miles south of Red Lodge.
Wald rejected a request from Lightburn’s attorney to reduce his $7,500 bail, court officials said.
Lightburn told investigators he spilled gasoline “all over” while trying to fix his dirt bike, which he was riding in an area closed to motorized vehicles, court records said.
He said he checked his spark plug, which sparked and ignited the gasoline and surrounding grasses. Hot and dry weather and the wind pushed the flames.
The fire also burned a U.S. Bureau of Land Management administrative cabin and a dozen outbuildings and led to evacuations, fire officials said.
Fire crews had fire line around 69 percent of the fire’s perimeter on Wednesday, but are not yet estimating a containment date.
Fires started by fireworks fall by 80 percent compared with 2020
PORTLAND, Ore. — Preliminary figures from Portland Fire & Rescue in Oregon show blazes caused by fireworks fell by almost 80 percent this year, likely because of a ban on fireworks over the Fourth of July holiday.
Fire officials said Tuesday that nine fires were caused by fireworks in Portland during this year’s fireworks season compared with 44 last year, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
The fireworks season runs from June 23 to July 6. Portland Fire & Rescue called the ban “extremely effective” in a statement.
Drought conditions and high fire danger prompted cities across Oregon and southwest Washington to ban the use of fireworks through this year’s Fourth of July holiday.
In southwest Washington, Clark County fire officials said they were called to 30 percent fewer fires during the holiday weekend, KGW-TV reported.
Medford police fatally shoot man while responding to alarm at business
MEDFORD, Ore. — Police in Medford shot and killed a man Wednesday while responding to an alarm at a local business.
The man was shot just after 3 a.m., police said in a statement. Officers dispatched to the alarm call found evidence of a forced entry at the business and confronted a man armed with a knife, police said.
No officers were hurt.
The agency did not release more details, citing the ongoing investigation.
Oregon State Police is investigating the shooting.
Gov. Brown orders Oregon state agencies to curtail water in drought
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order Wednesday directing state agencies to stop watering the lawns and washing the windows at their offices and facilities amid an ongoing drought emergency.
The order, issued Wednesday also orders state agencies to stop running fountains that don’t recirculate water, bans the planting of new landscaping that requires irrigation and urged state employees to conserve water while on the job.
Nineteen of Oregon’s counties are in drought emergencies and the state experienced a record-breaking heat wave this month.
Brown, a Democrat, said the combination of climate change and chronic drought made her order necessary so the state can “lead by example and show Oregonians that drought is a serious issue — but one that can be managed if we all work together.”