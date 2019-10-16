Woman who went missing while picking mushrooms near Vancouver is found
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Authorities have found a 75-year-old woman who disappeared Saturday while picking mushrooms east of here.
Jung VanAtta was located Tuesday, the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office said. She was last seen Saturday morning on land about 15 miles northwest of Stevenson. The sheriff’s office said she was found by search and rescue personnel in an area that had been a focus of the search for days. She was being extricated Tuesday afternoon and authorities said she was in stable condition.
She had been picking mushrooms with 87-year-old Donald Bergseng of Vancouver on Saturday and had reportedly decided to go pick more mushrooms with plans to return within the hour.
Friends and family searched for VanAtta, who had never picked in the area and was unfamiliar with the property, and alerted authorities Saturday afternoon. A search for her had been ongoing.
Oregon man gets 25 years for child sex abuse
SALEM, Ore. — An Oregon man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexual abuse of a girl over the course of three years.
Terry David Powell, 35, was convicted of six counts of first-degree sexual abuse, the Salem Statesman Journal reported. Powell pleaded not guilty and opted to stand trial before a judge rather than a jury.
Authorities said Powell was arrested in January 2018 after the 12-year-old victim told her mother about the abuse and the woman alerted police. Court records say Powell knew the victim and the abuse began when the girl was about 9 years old.
Powell’s defense attorney argued the victim had a motive to make a false report because her mother confronted her about poor performance in school.
County identifies man in hunting accident
LONGVIEW, Wash. — Oregon county authorities have identified the man killed in a suspected accidental shooting while hunting near Washington state lines. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office identified 63-year-old Martin Fox of Portland, the Longview Daily News reported. County deputies, Washington State Police troopers and other agencies responded Saturday to a report of shooting.
Authorities said the shooting occurred in the hills near the Scappoose Vernonia Highway north of Portland. Authorities said Fox was found with members of the hunting party performing CPR on him, but he later died at the scene. Foul play is not suspected in his death, authorities said.
Man accused in mass stabbing is competent
BOISE — A man charged with first-degree murder in connection with a mass stabbing that left a 3-year-old girl dead and eight other people wounded has been found competent to stand trial.
Timmy Earl Kinner Jr., 31, is scheduled for trial in January in the death penalty case, the Idaho Statesman reported. Fourth District Judge Nancy Baskin found Kinner was “dangerously mentally ill” and unable to assist in his own defense earlier this year. In the months since he has been held in a secure mental health facility while professionals worked to restore his competency for trial.
Prosecutors said Kinner attacked several people at a Boise apartment complex in June 2018, leaving many of them with permanent injuries and killing a young girl who was celebrating her third birthday.
In a written order Saturday the judge said Kinner now has a rational and factual understanding of the proceedings against him, and is able to consult with his attorney.
West Nile virus recorded in Crook County horse
PORTLAND, Ore. — State health officials say a case of West Nile virus has been confirmed in a horse east of Bend.
West Nile virus was first recorded in Oregon in 2003, but this is the first case recorded in Crook County, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported. The virus, which can spread in humans only through the bite of infected mosquitoes, is often fatal to horses. It can also infect chickens, squirrels and dogs.
Cases of West Nile virus have been recorded in Multnomah and Clackamas counties, the most recent in 2014 in Clackamas County.
Officials said eight people in Oregon contracted the virus in three different counties in 2019. Symptoms include fever, headache, stiff neck, fatigue and confusion, shaking, paralysis, rash and encephalitis — inflammation of the brain. About one in 150 people who are infected develop severe symptoms.
Jury: No wrongdoing by police in fatal shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Multnomah County grand jury has found no criminal wrongdoing by Portland police who fatally shot Lane Martin in the courtyard of a Portland apartment complex.
The grand jury determined Monday the fatal shooting by officer Gary Doran was “a lawful act of self-defense and/or defense of a third person,” according to the district attorney’s office.
Officer witnesses said in police reports that Martin was cornered in the courtyard by police and was shot after he took steps with a knife.
After the grand jury findings were made public, Martin’s family filed a federal civil rights and wrongful death lawsuit against the city and police, alleging police used excessive force against the 31-year-old who they say was suffering a psychotic break when police encountered him.
It also alleges disability discrimination, accusing the city of failing to de-escalate the encounter with Martin, considering his mental illness.