Montana man charged with killing man trying to prevent DUI
CHOTEAU, Mont. — A Montana man is charged with killing another man who tried to prevent him from driving while intoxicated after a party at the victim’s house near Fairfield, Teton County officials said.
Erin Elliott Holcomb of Sun River pleaded not guilty Monday to deliberate homicide in the death of Trysten Fellers, 22, of Fairfield. Holcomb’s bail was set at $100,000. He has not yet been appointed a public defender, court officials said.
Fellers was trying to get Holcomb to accept a ride home early Friday after several people became highly intoxicated at a gathering of friends at Fellers’ house, court records said.
Holcomb, however, would not get out of the driver’s seat of a pickup truck. Fellers called his father, who lives nearby, for help. The confrontation between Fellers and Holcomb ended with Fellers being shot in the neck.
Earl “Sonny” Fellers told deputies that he heard the gunshot and as he ran toward his son he passed Holcomb who was on his phone saying: “I just shot somebody, come and get me,” court records said.
Montana man gets 100 years in prison for killing his girlfriend
HELENA, Mont. — A southwestern Montana man who pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend and burying her body near the Madison County ranch where he worked has been sentenced to 100 years in prison without the possibility of parole, the Montana Department of Justice said Tuesday.
Stanley Gordon Bernardini, 58, was sentenced Monday by District Judge Luke Berger in Virginia City for the July 2018 death of Michelle Sorrows, 37, of Ennis.
Bernardini pleaded guilty to deliberate homicide and evidence tampering on the first day of his trial in October 2020, saying he killed Sorrows after they fought at his apartment.
After Sorrows was reported missing in August 2018, informants told investigators that Bernardini had told them he and Sorrows fought after using methamphetamine and alcohol and that he used a backhoe to bury her on a remote part of the ranch.
Bernardini was charged with evidence tampering in November 2018 after a search of his apartment turned up evidence of blood spatter and efforts to clean it up, prosecutors said. He received a concurrent 10-year prison sentence for that charge.
Sorrows’ remains were located in June 2019.
Police say four people shot in incident on Portland’s Swan Island
PORTLAND, Ore. — Four people were shot in an incident on Swan Island in Portland on Monday night, police said.
The four people arrived at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center around 10 p.m., The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
The Portland Police Bureau said the shooting happened after a group of people who had gone to a funeral for a recent shooting victim met at a McDonald’s restaurant. All four victims are expected to survive.
Police said officers from around the city were called to the hospital after a group congregated outside. The Bureau later said the “large crowd and emotional response to the shooting created a need for an increased response to restore order.” Some 20 officers were seen guarding hospital doors.
Officers responded to diffuse arguments and fights, according to police spokesman Lt. Greg Pashley. About an hour after the police response, officers were sent back to take regular calls, Pashley said.
Police have not said if any arrests were made or who was involved in the shooting. KOIN-TV reported that investigators found at least 50 bullets were fired on Swan Island.
Arborist hired after outcry about excessive tree cutting in burned areas
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is hiring a Pacific Northwest-based arborist to review the state’s removal of trees in wildfire burn areas after recent concerns that the operation has been hasty and excessive.
The Oregon Office of Emergency Management announced Monday that Galen Wright has been hired as an independent contractor to review the hazard tree effort, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
Wright is president of Washington Forest Consultants, Inc. He is tasked with providing a full assessment of Oregon’s program and his recommendations are due in June.
“As this adaptive and evolving emergency response operation continues to make significant progress, Oregonians deserve to have confidence in the good work underway,” said Mac Lynde the Oregon Department of Transportation’s head of the three-agency Debris Management Task Force. It has been coordinating the tree-removal program in the aftermath of the 2020 wildfires that burned over 1 million acres.
The state is in the midst of the giant effort to cut down an estimated 140,000 burned trees that could be dangerous to people on state roads or burned properties.
Transportation officials told a legislative panel two weeks ago that it would bring on an independent arborist after several workers publicly voiced concerns about the hazard tree program. They have said the operation, led by a contracting firm out of Florida, has irresponsibly marked trees for removal that weren’t dead or dying.