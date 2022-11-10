WA residents say no to raising taxes in advisory vote
In advisory measures that serve as a kind of opinion poll on actions of the Washington Legislature, voters were asked how they feel about two transportation-related taxes or premiums.
On Advisory Vote 39, 59% of the state’s voters in Tuesday’s count wanted a 7-cent-per-gallon increase in taxes on aircraft fuel “repealed,” while 40.8% wanted the increase “maintained.” The tax bump — projected by legislative staff to raise $26 million over 16 years — is part of the $17 billion, 16-year transportation funding package approved during the last session.
On Advisory Vote 40, dealing with transportation network companies — like Uber and Lyft — 47% of voters favored maintaining a premium.
Two Whatcom women arrested in child abuse case
Two Maple Falls women were arrested this week in connection with child abuse allegations, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office said.
Elesea Arielle Perez, 31, and Diana Esmeralda Sanchez Garcia, 26, were being held without bail Wednesday after their arrests Tuesday.
“Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office detectives received information relating to an ongoing investigation regarding potential child abuse,” sheriff’s spokesperson Deb Slater told The Bellingham Herald in an email.
They were booked on suspicion of second-degree assault of a child in the same case, according to jail booking records.
Both arrests show a domestic violence enhancement.
Because the investigation is ongoing, no further details were released, Slater said.
Burley man sentenced to 10 years for trafficking meth
POCATELLO — Manuel Curiel Jr., 37, of Burley, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Wednesday.
According to court records, Curiel was arrested Jan. 21, 2020, after detectives with the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at his residence.
Detectives observed three-quarters of a pound of methamphetamine and two firearms in the camping trailer where Curiel lived. Text messages showing that Curiel was engaged in the distribution of methamphetamine were later located on Curiel’s cell phone.
On June 15, 2022, a federal jury sitting in Pocatello convicted Curiel of one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Curiel was sentenced to 10 years and one month in federal prison by Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye. Nye also ordered Curiel to serve five years of supervised release after he completes his prison sentence.
Snow and rain in Cascades closes Washington’s Highway 20 for the season
With snow and rain in the Cascades, the Washington State Department of Transportation has closed Highway 20 for the season.
The pass generally closes in November and will likely remain shut through April or May. Last year, the department shut the pass Nov. 15 and reopened it May 5. In 2020, the highway closed Nov. 16 and reopened May 12.
Chinook and Cayuse passes closed for the season last month after a foot of early season snowfall.
This year, “with about 30 inches of snowfall in the mountains and rain on the western slopes over the weekend, winter arrived with a wallop on the SR 20 North Cascades Highway,” WSDOT wrote in a Tuesday afternoon announcement.
Temperatures dropped into the mid-20s to mid-30s for much of the region Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service for Seattle.
“With weather deteriorating,” WSDOT temporarily closed parts of the pass earlier this month, from last Thursday through the weekend. “A combination of heavy snow and rain through the weekend creates dangerous avalanche conditions,” it wrote at the time of that closure.
Days later, on Tuesday, the department closed the highway for the season.
The highway will remain closed between mileposts 134 — Ross Dam Trailhead — and 178 — Early Winters. The highway may reopen at milepost 17 — Silver Star gate — for snow-park access depending on resources and conditions, the department said.
The pass is still open for recreational use. But, officials added, “be aware of potential avalanche hazards.”
Twin Falls woman struck, dies while walking along 1-84
JEROME — A 28-year-old woman died Sunday afternoon when she was struck by a semi-truck while walking along Interstate 84, police say.
The woman from Twin Falls parked her 2021 Subaru Crosstrek at about 2:55 p.m. on the westbound shoulder of I-84 near milepost 171 and began walking along the interstate, the Idaho State Police said.
She was struck by a 2022 Freightliner driven by a 58-year-old male from Kent, Wash., and died at the scene. A lane of traffic was blocked for about 1.5 hours as crews cleared the area.
The ISP is investigating the crash.