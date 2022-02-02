Oregon falls short of COVID-19 booster shot goal, but new cases drop
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials fell far short of a goal to get COVID-19 booster shots into the arms of an additional 1 million Oregonians by the end of January, state health data showed Tuesday.
Gov. Kate Brown announced the goal in mid-December as Oregon braced for a surge in cases and hospitalizations from the arrival of the highly contagious omicron variant.
But the state only got booster shots into the arms of 504,081 additional residents, just more than half of the goal, according to data released by the Oregon Health Authority.
Oregon’s booster rates are nevertheless higher than most states, with 48% of fully vaccinated people receiving a booster shot by this week, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
State health officials say that Oregonians are also better about following COVID-19 protective measures, such as wearing masks and limiting indoor social gatherings.
That has helped “sharply lower” the number of projected COVID-19-related hospitalizations from the latest surge to about 1,200. Just a week ago, forecast models showed that peak could be around 1,500 hospitalizations and health officials originally warned of a peak that could have been as high as 1,900 hospitalizations.
The number of new COVID-19 cases statewide dropped more than 20% week-to-week, according to numbers released Monday, indicating that Oregon’s omicron surge may have reached its peak and is now receding.
Montana coal mine fined $1M for violating safety regulations
A central Montana coal mine has been fined $1 million for violating environmental and employee safety regulations by failing to report worker injuries and improperly disposing of mine waste, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Montana said.
Signal Peak Energy, through a representative, pleaded guilty in October to four counts of willful violation of health and safety standards at its underground coal mine near Roundup. The mine was also sentenced Monday to three years on probation.
Federal prosecutors said in 2013 and 2015, managers of the mine improperly disposed of mine waste called slurry by pumping it into abandoned sections of the mine. And twice in 2018, mine managers tried to cover up injuries that occurred at the mine by encouraging employees to report they had been hurt at home.
Mines are required to report employee injuries to the Mine Safety and Health Administration.
The vice president of underground operations gave $2,000 in cash to an employee whose finger was crushed at work and had to be amputated, prosecutors said. A miner who suffered a severe laceration on his head caused by falling rock had the days he was unable to work charged against his vacation time, court records said.
Man dead, woman hospitalized in shooting at Post Falls home
POST FALLS, Idaho — Police in northern Idaho say a woman was hospitalized and a man died in a shooting at a Post Falls home on Tuesday afternoon.
The Post Falls Police Department said the initial investigation suggests the man shot the woman before shooting himself in a domestic violence incident. The names of the man and women were not immediately released.
The police department said in a press release that officers went to the home after someone called 911 to report a shooting at 12:50 p.m. They found the man in the driveway with a gunshot wound to his head, and the woman in the garage, also with a gunshot wound to her head.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was awake and talking to first responders, and was taken to Kootenai Health for treatment.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Yakima newspaper will publish print editions three days a week
YAKIMA — The Yakima Herald-Republic will reduce its print publication schedule to three days a week starting April 1, managers of the central Washington newspaper announced Tuesday.
The Herald-Republic will publish print editions only on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, although it will publish electronically every day of the week.
“Some will undoubtedly point to this as proof the Yakima Herald-Republic is dying, but they’re wrong. Our digital audiences are growing and we’re changing to meet their needs,” Executive Editor Greg Halling wrote to readers.
“Our newsgathering capacity won’t be reduced, and neither will the size of our newsroom staff. In fact, we’re positioned to grow,” Halling wrote.
The Kitsap Sun in Bremerton, owned by Gannett, announced earlier this month that it would stop printing a Saturday edition of the daily newspaper beginning March 26.
The Yakima newspaper, owned by The Seattle Times Co., blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for exacerbating the years-long decline in advertising revenues that newspapers across the country have suffered.