Alaska man admits setting fire at Seattle police precinct
SEATTLE — A 20-year-old Alaska man pleaded guilty Monday to a federal arson conspiracy charge, acknowledging he set a fire outside a Seattle police precinct during summer protests while others tried to bar a door to keep officers from leaving.
Surveillance video showed Desmond David-Pitts piling trash into a sally-port area at the East Precinct and using a lighter to set them ablaze on Aug. 24, amid months of anti-police demonstrations that followed the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
He also was seen on the 11-minute video speaking with black-clad participants who used a crowbar and other means to try to bar the door, and who tried to set other fires at the building. Police nevertheless managed to get outside and join Seattle firefighters in extinguishing the fires, federal prosecutors said.
Montana House advances two bills affecting transgender youth
HELENA, Mont. — The Montana House advanced two bills impacting transgender youth Monday despite opposition from a broad coalition of health care providers, human rights activists and business owners.
The bills would prohibit transgender youth from participating in school sports according to the gender with which they identify, and ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors.
Supporters say the bills would protect the integrity of women’s sports and protect minors from life-altering medical treatment. Opponents say the measures would harm the physical and mental well-being of transgender youth.
“We cannot let fear mongering and lies about what it means to be transgender result in laws that would stigmatize trans youth, harm families and communities, and drive businesses away from Montana,” Caitlin Borgmann, the executive director of the ACLU of Montana, said in a statement. “Trans youth deserve respect and dignity for everything they are.”
Ex-Fish and Wildlife employee gets jail for fuel theft in Washington
LONGVIEW, Wash. — A former employee of the Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife who stole tens of thousands of dollars of fuel was sentenced to three months in jail and must pay nearly $57,000 in restitution.
Bob Woodard had worked for the department for about 25 years and was an IT specialist in the Southwest Washington region, the Longview Daily News reported.
Public affairs director Bruce Botka previously told the newspaper an internal investigation found Woodard had used multiple fuel cards given to different employees to make fraudulent purchases starting in 2010. Woodard, then 47, was fired in December 2017.
Woodard last week was sentenced to 90 days in jail for first-degree theft that exceeds $5,000. He was also ordered to pay $56,808 to the Department of Fish and Wildlife in restitution.
Idaho judge’s role change enables Biden to make appointment
BOISE — The retirement of a federal district judge from regular active service will enable President Joe Biden to appoint a new judge for Idaho.
U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill plans to take senior status in August after 26 years on the federal bench in Idaho, Idaho Press reported Saturday.
Winmill, 68, sent a letter to Biden last week with notification of his plan to assume senior status.
“It is my intention to continue to render substantial judicial service as a senior judge,” Winmill wrote.
Winmill’s move will effectively increase Idaho’s available judges when a replacement is made.
Former longtime U.S. District Judge Edward Lodge also took senior status in July 2015, but continued hearing cases for years. A new judge was not appointed to replace him until August 2017, leaving Winmill as the district’s only full-time judge for more than two years.
Man’s lawsuit seeks reopening of Washington state Capitol grounds
OLYMPIA — A Washington man filed a lawsuit demanding the restoration of public access to the state Capitol and surrounding grounds.
Tyler Miller’s lawsuit seeks a court order for the state to remove temporary chain link fences around the Capitol campus in Olympia and restore public access to viewing galleries in the Legislative Building, Kitsap Sun reported Sunday.
The 40-year-old Bremerton resident and U.S. Navy veteran said he filed the lawsuit in Thurston County Superior Court “because keeping the public out of the legislative building while the Legislature is in session is unconstitutional.”
The lawsuit also seeks an injunction against future action resulting in restriction of public access to the state Capitol.
Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee and Department of Enterprise Services Director Chris Liu are named as defendants in the lawsuit.
Inslee closed legislative facilities to the public in March as part of a COVID-19 emergency order.
The emergency services department closed a large section of the Capitol campus and erected temporary fences following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.