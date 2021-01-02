Violent crowd in Portland leads to arrests, business damage
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police made arrests after a New Year’s Eve crowd became violent, throwing fireworks, bricks and frozen water bottles at officers.
The crowd of 80 to 100 people gathered near Main Street, and some engaged in violence, prompting officials to declare a riot and issue warnings to leave the area, police said in a news release.
“Few if any heeded the warning,” police said. “During the riot, participants started multiple fires. In one, a garbage can was lit ablaze and melted to the pavement. A crosswalk signal was torched, as was various debris piled in the road at Southwest Third Avenue and Southwest Main Street. Dangerous objects continued to be thrown at police officers.”
Police said some officers were targeted by balloons that may have been laced with a substance that caused burning to the skin. Some law enforcement officers were injured but no Portland officers were hurt.
Several businesses were damaged.
The crowd mostly dispersed by 2 a.m. Friday, police said. They were still compiling information about arrests Friday morning and planned to release more information at a later time.
Police arrest two protesters on New Year’s Eve in Seattle
SEATTLE — Police made two arrests and at least one business was vandalized as marchers took to the streets through Capitol Hill on New Year’s Eve.
KOMO-TV reported one person was arrested for property damage and another for obstruction, according to the Seattle Police Department. The group also was setting off heavy-grade fireworks, and at one point were aiming them at the King County Youth Services Center, police said.
The group on Thursday night was relatively small compared to some of the demonstrations that have been held over the course of the year. About 40 protesters clad in black from head to toe gathered at Cal Anderson Park and began weaving their way through city streets.
Shortly after they started marching, someone set fire to one of the American flags that they carried with them. They also blocked traffic and even dragged objects into the street, including dropping rental scooters directly in front of cars.
At other points, they threw parking signs into the roadway or dumped over trash cans as they marched. While they marched, they called out the names of people who have been shot and killed by police around the country. One business was vandalized at 12th Avenue and East Pine Street.
Oregon health care worker has allergic reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
PORTLAND, Ore. — A health care worker in Oregon was hospitalized after having a severe allergic reaction to the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The worker, an employee at Wallowa Memorial Hospital, experienced anaphylaxis after receiving a first dose of the vaccine this week, officials said late Thursday.
The health authority said vaccines for COVID-19 can cause mild to moderate side effects in some people. This can include pain and swelling on the arm and sometimes fever, chills, tiredness and headache.
“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that, in rare cases, some people have experienced severe allergic reactions after getting a COVID-19 vaccine,” health officials said in a press release. “An allergic reaction is considered severe when a person needs to be treated with epinephrine or EpiPen, or if they must go to the hospital.”
Health officials will continue to track adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines.
So far, 38,698 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines — 26,639 of Pfizer and 12,054 of Moderna — have been administered in Oregon since the week of Dec. 13, officials said.