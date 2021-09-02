Sheriff: Deputy shoots and injures man who pointed rifle in Oregon
SOUTH BEACH, Ore. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday one of their deputies shot a man who pointed a rifle at deputies in the coastal area of South Beach.
Deputies responded shortly before 8 a.m. to a call of an armed man walking on a street, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Deputies saw a man with a rifle and repeatedly told him to drop the weapon, according to the news release.
A deputy shot the man after he pointed his rifle at deputies, and he was taken to a hospital in Corvallis for treatment. No deputies were hurt.
Investigation identifies remains found in Montana wilderness
BUTTE, Mont. — Investigators using forensic genealogy have been able to identify human remains found in a southwestern Montana wilderness area seven years ago as a Texas man who was last seen by his parents in 2011, Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson said.
Earlier this year, Dunkerson and the Missoula County cold case squad partnered with Texas DNA lab Othram Inc. to compare DNA gathered from the skeletonized remains to commercial DNA databases. The lab identified two people believed to be the parents of the man.
The state crime lab conducted DNA testing on samples from the parents to confirm the remains belonged to David Jon Milek of Dallas, who was 32 when he went missing.
Dunkerson called the man’s family this week to confirm the results, The Montana Standard reported. He said they were thankful to finally know what happened to their son.
Milek’s cause of death could not be determined at autopsy, but based on other facts learned during the investigation, foul play is not suspected, Dunkerson said.
A hiker found Milek’s remains along with a sleeping bag, jeans, a knit cap, snake boots and a knife on Aug. 11, 2014 in the Welcome Creek Wilderness area in the Lolo National Forest about 25 miles southeast of Missoula.
Armed man who fled into Olympic National Park in custody
OLYMPIC NATIONAL PARK, Wash. — Law enforcement officers have found an armed man who fled into a campground, at Olympic National Park.
The man was booked into the Clallam County Correctional Facility late Tuesday with a federal charge equal to a state felony, according to the county jail roster.
He was then transferred to Tacoma at around 7 a.m., where he awaits formal charges, The Seattle Times reported.
Parts of Olympic National Park were closed Sunday night after reports of an armed man. Hurricane Ridge Road has reopened while Deer Park Road and Obstruction Point Road are still closed to the public.
The Clallam County Sheriff’s office said Monday there was information to suggest the individual in question had been using drugs and was suffering from possible mental duress.
Crew shortages hit Washington ferries ahead of holiday
SEATTLE — Canceled sailings at Washington State Ferries could worsen for Labor Day weekend as crew shortages and COVID-19 quarantines continue to impact the schedules.
The Seattle Times reports that travelers are advised to prepare for delays, choose an early or late sailing, or consider walking aboard to avoid car lineups.
The ferry system stopped accepting new weekend reservations for the San Juan Islands and Coupeville-Port Townsend routes, as it can’t guarantee a full schedule.
Six routes will run fewer trips than usual through Labor Day weekend and beyond, especially late nights. Next week the Seattle-Bremerton route will shrink to just one boat so the ferry Kaleetan can undergo dry-dock repairs.
At least 130 sailings have been missed since February, the worst in recent memory, spokesperson Ian Sterling said.
Emergency fishing closures now in effect on some Oregon rivers
SALEM, Ore. — Extremely low numbers of returning steelhead on tributaries of the Columbia River Basin have forced angling restrictions on rivers in northeast Oregon.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildfire says the passage of summer steelhead at Bonneville Lock and Dam on the Columbia River from July 1 to Aug. 26 was at its lowest count since 1938. The preseason estimate was 89,200 — the new in-season prediction is 35,000.
On Friday ODFW announced Oregon rivers connected to the Columbia system will be closed to steelhead retention from Wednesday to Dec. 31.
The rules will close steelhead fishing in the lower Umatilla and in additional areas of the Deschutes and John Day rivers. They are in addition to existing steelhead closures in portions of the lower Deschutes and John Day rivers.
“We’re in uncharted territory here” Shaun Clements, ODFW Deputy Administrator for Fish Division, said in a statement. “The combination of a historically low run on top of multiple years of low runs, and the very poor environmental conditions that seem likely to continue based on the most recent drought forecast, mean this is a regional problem.”