Montana man gets 55 years in cement brick beating death
KALISPELL, Mont. — A western Montana man has been sentenced to 55 years in the Montana State Prison for using a cement brick to beat another man to death in July 2019.
Leigh Garrett Medina, 46, was sentenced Thursday by District Court Judge Dan Wilson, who rejected a defense request that 30 years of the sentence be suspended, the Flathead Beacon reports.
Medina entered a no contest plea to deliberate homicide in October, two days into his trial for the death of David Paul Kellenberger, 67, who was killed in the kitchen of his house in Kalispell.
The men knew each other because of their involvement in drugs, prosecutors said, and Medina had been living in a tent in Kellenberger’s back yard at the time.
“There’s no excuse for my actions,” Medina said during the sentencing hearing. “Dave did not deserve to die in that fashion or manner. I have no excuse for this. I’ve suffered from drug use and I was severely delusional on this day. I can’t explain it any more than that. I apologize.”
Medina’s sentence includes credit for the nearly 900 days he spent jailed in Flathead County following his arrest.
Man charged with assaulting referee during his son’s game
SEATTLE — A man is accused of storming the court during his son’s middle school basketball game and slamming into a referee from behind, breaking the man’s nose and cheekbone, according to King County prosecutors.
The Seattle Times reports Mark McLaughlin, 31, turned himself in to King County sheriff’s deputies on Dec. 17, the day after the game at Kenmore Middle School. He was released from jail on Dec. 22 after posting $20,000 bail.
He was charged Dec. 21 with second-degree assault. Attempts to contact McLaughlin on Thursday were unsuccessful.
McLaughlin is a former standout basketball player at Central Washington University, averaging 22.4 points per game in the 2012-13 season, according to the school’s men’s basketball roster.
Charging papers say the assault on the 72-year-old referee was captured on video.
“The defendant is 6’6 and 215 lbs and was likely able to generate a significant amount of force,” Senior Deputy Prosecutor Brynn Jacobson wrote in charging papers.
McLaughlin is to be arraigned Monday.
Propane leak leads to explosion, fire killing Montana man
WOLF POINT, Mont. — A propane tank leak in an outbuilding at a northwestern Montana farm led to an explosion and fire that killed a 34-year-old Wolf Point man, Roosevelt County officials said.
The explosion was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday about 5 miles north of Wolf Point, Sheriff Jason Frederick said.
The explosion caused nearby soil to collapse and fill the interior of the outbuilding, killing Payden Nygaard, who was inside the building, Frederick said.
Temperatures were minus 25 degrees Fahrenheit at the time, which Frederick said slowed the recovery of Nygaard’s body.
Gonzaga to require COVID-19 boosters for students, staff
SPOKANE — Gonzaga University is joining the ranks of schools requiring vaccinated students and employees to get a coronavirus booster shot.
The Spokesman-Review reports Gonzaga will require that people get boosters within 14 days of becoming eligible for one.
Dozens of colleges have issued booster shot requirements. The list includes large universities like Boston University, NYU, the University of Chicago, Michigan State University, the University of Oregon, California State University and the University of California.
Gonzaga is also requiring all students, regardless of vaccination status, to get tested within 48 hours of their planned return to campus.
Gonzaga’s spring semester begins the week of Jan. 10.
The first day of classes is expected to occur as scheduled, according to the university. Dining services and residence halls are also scheduled to reopen as planned on Jan. 9.
Powerball jackpot in Washington sitting at $500 million
If 2021 wasn’t your year, perhaps 2022 will be. A Washington lottery drawing on New Year’s Day brings the chance to ring in the new year with a $500 million prize.
The winning player must have a Powerball ticket that matches all six numbers to claim the jackpot when the drawing takes place tonight at 7:59 p.m.
Tickets for the Powerball drawing are available until 6:45 p.m. According to a news release from Washington’s Lottery, the jackpot was hit six times in 2021.
Each Powerball play is $2. Players pick five numbers between one and 69 and one Powerball number between one and 26. Players can also use Quick Pick to let the computer select numbers. The more numbers that match those drawn, the more a player will win.
Powerball tickets can be purchased at Washington’s Lottery retail locations throughout the state.