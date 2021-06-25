Council’s rental rules to become law without mayor signature
SEATTLE — Several Seattle City Council bills surrounding rental housing will become law without Mayor Jenny Durkan’s signature.
Durkan declined to sign the bills, citing legality concerns, The Seattle Times reported. She also declined to veto the bills, predicting the council would override vetoes.
The first bill will establish a defense against evictions during school years for children and students, for their guardians and for educators — including evictions for missed rent. Tenants will be able to cite the bill in eviction court.
The second bill will require landlords to offer new leases to tenants with fixed-term leases before their existing leases expire, unless there are separate reasons the tenants can be evicted.
The third bill will establish a defense against evictions based on rent debts incurred during the coronavirus pandemic.
Tenant advocacy organizations backed the bills, arguing the new protections will help tenants stay in their homes. Some property owners opposed the bills, arguing they will cause some small landlords to quit the rental market.
The bills will take effect next month.
Montana considers new rules to curb wolves amid public ire
HELENA, Mont. — A Montana commission advanced Thursday proposed rules that would allow the use of snares to hunt wolves and extend the wolf trapping season after the Republican-controlled Legislature passed laws earlier this year meant to reduce the state’s wolf population.
But the lawmaker who sponsored the laws said the department responsible for crafting the rules did not go far enough.
Rep. Paul Fielder, a Republican lawmaker from Thompson Falls, said the rules proposed by the Fish, Wildlife and Parks Department do not meet the “legislative intent” of the bills passed earlier this year, which he said were meant to reduce the wolf populations in western Montana, home to most of the state’s wolves. The intent, he said, was to reduce the state’s wolf population to 15 breeding pairs, or around 280 wolves — from around 950 according to current department estimates.
Department staff proposed allowing the use of snares to capture wolves only on private land, while the law sponsored by Fielder did not place any limits on the use of snares. Department staff said during a hearing on the proposed rules Thursday that excluding the use of snares on public land would reduce the chances of capturing domestic animals and conflict with other recreational uses of public land.
Czech airline sues Boeing over losses related to 737 MAX
SEATTLE — Czech airline Smartwings filed suit against Boeing in Seattle on Tuesday for the damage to its business from the fatal crashes and subsequent grounding of the 737 MAX.
In the suit, moved to King County Superior Court from a court in Boeing’s headquarter city of Chicago, the airline is seeking compensation for the financial losses incurred as well as the return of one airplane and the refund of payments on that jet and advance payments on others, The Seattle Times reported.
Boeing declined to comment on the lawsuit.
Smartwings ordered eight MAXs directly from Boeing and agreed to lease an additional 31 MAXs. It took its first delivery of a MAX in January 2018 and took six more leased planes from the Renton assembly plant before the jet was grounded after the second crash in March 2019.
Oregon governor commutes sentences for 41 people who worked wildfires
PORTLAND, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown is commuting the sentences of 41 people in custody who helped battle last year’s wildfires in Oregon.
The governor requested that the Oregon Department of Corrections conduct a case-by-case analysis of the people in custody who fought the fires, a spokesperson for her office told KGW on Wednesday.
The Oregonian/Oregon Live reports that 23 of those identified for commutation are expected to be released July 22. The other 18 will have 12 months reduced from their sentence.
In order for incarcerated people to participate in a fire crew last year, they had to have a good conduct record for 12 months; a suitable housing plan after prison; an out-of-custody health care assessment; and not be an unacceptable safety, security or compliance risk to the community.
Falling tree kills woman at campground
CASCADE, Idaho — One woman died and another was injured when a tree fell on their car at a campground during a windstorm, west central Idaho authorities said.
Gem County officials said the women took shelter in their vehicle Tuesday night at the U.S. Forest Service’s Antelope Campground near Sage Hen Reservoir in the Boise National Forest. The area is south of Cascade.
Officials said a large tree snapped, and the upper part fell on the vehicle. One woman died at the scene and the other was taken by air ambulance to a nearby hospital. Names haven’t been released.
The National Weather Service said winds reached 70 mph in the area.
Officials with the U.S. Forest Service said they are assessing damage in the area.