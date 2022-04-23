Seattle police officer shoots man armed with rifle in Squire Park neighborhood
SEATTLE — A Seattle police officer shot and wounded a man who was firing a rifle in an apartment complex in the Squire Park neighborhood early Friday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department.
Police began receiving reports of shots fired in the 1400 block of East Yesler Way at 4:34 a.m., police said.
According to police, officers arrived and heard gunshots and people screaming. When they entered the apartment complex, they contacted the man, who was armed with a rifle.
One officer fired at the man, striking him, police said on their online blotter. The man then entered an apartment unit and refused to come out, police said.
Officers were able to talk to the wounded man and he eventually surrendered, police said. He was taken into custody and then transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.
Officers checked the apartment building and found no shooting victims, but did identify several apartment units with ballistic damage, police said.
Representatives of Seattle’s Office of Police Accountability and the city Office of Inspector General responded to the scene.
Woman rescued after falling in toilet trying to get phone
QUILCENE, Wash. — A woman who accidentally dropped her cellphone into the hole of an outhouse in a national forest and fell in while trying to retrieve it had to be rescued by firefighters in Washington state.
Brinnon Fire Department Chief Tim Manly said the woman, who was at the top of Mount Walker in the Olympic National Forest northwest of Seattle, had been using her phone when it fell into the toilet on Tuesday, The Kitsap Sun reported .
Manly said she disassembled the toilet seat and used dog leashes to try and get the phone and eventually used the leashes to tie herself off as she reached for it. That effort failed and she fell into the toilet headfirst.
“They didn’t work very well and in she went,” Manly said.
The woman was alone and tried to get out for 10 to 15 minutes. Reunited with her phone, she called 911, Manly said.
Responding firefighters passed her blocks to stand on to reach a harness, which they used to pull her out of the vault. The Brinnon Fire Department said the woman said she was uninjured.
She was washed down and “strongly encouraged to seek medical attention after being exposed to human waste, but she only wanted to leave,” the department said.
“I’ve been doing this for 40 years, and that was a first,” Manly said.
Romance novelist trial on hold after positive COVID-19 test
PORTLAND, Ore. — The trial of a self-published romance writer accused of fatally shooting her chef husband has been paused temporarily because of a positive COVID-19 test.
Nancy Crampton Brophy was arrested in September 2018, facing a murder charge in the death of Daniel Brophy, 63.
KOIN-TV reported Friday that her trial, which began April 5, would be on hold until Monday, May 2. The prosecution rested its case Thursday.
Multnomah Circuit Court Public Information Analyst Rachel McCarthy said the court was notified that someone involved in the trial, who was in the courtroom, had tested positive for the disease.
Daniel Brophy was killed as he prepped for work at the Oregon Culinary Institute in Southwest Portland on June 2, 2018.
Nancy Crampton Brophy is a self-published romance writer who years before her husband’s death penned an essay titled “How to Murder Your Husband.” Brophy’s death remained a mystery until his wife’s arrest, and authorities have never publicly disclosed another suspect.
Multnomah County Senior Deputy District Attorney Shawn Overstreet has told jurors Crampton Brophy was motivated by greed and a $1.4 million insurance policy.
Man convicted of shooting girlfriend’s ex gets 40 years
TACOMA — A man convicted of shooting to death his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend in Tacoma was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
Andrew Pointer was sentenced Friday in Pierce County Superior Court for the 2019 death of Lawrence Jeffries, 38, The News Tribune reported .
A jury found Pointer, 39, guilty last month of first-degree murder and unlawfully having a firearm. The murder happened Aug. 4 when court documents say Pointer lured his girlfriend and Jeffries to a home in Tacoma’s Eastside neighborhood to talk.
Pointer and Jeffries previously had fought and prosecutors said Pointer was “beat down.” Shortly after Jeffries and the girlfriend got to the home, Pointer arrived, shot Jeffries in the chest and ran him over.
Pointer said that night he was moving his belongings out of the residence he shared with his girlfriend and had returned for a wallet, arriving at the same time as Jeffries.
During his five-week trial, Pointer argued he shot Jeffries in self-defense and claimed that he wrestled a gun from Jeffries before shooting him. Prosecutors showed that Pointer brought the gun and shot Jeffries from a distance.