Teen brothers drown in Washington Lake
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Two teenage brothers drowned Sunday in Spanaway Lake, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
The names of the boys, ages 14 and 15, have not been publicly released.
It was about 3:40 p.m. when one of the brothers slipped off a flotation device and went underwater, according to the Seattle Times.
When he did not resurface, the other brother dived beneath the water to look for him.
“The brother went down there to find him but didn’t come back up,” sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
A sheriff’s dive team was on scene within minutes and pulled one of the teens out of the water. It took a few minutes for divers to find the second brother near the bottom of the lake. Both boys were taken to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma, where they were pronounced dead.
Southern Resident orcas have new member
SEATTLE — The Southern Resident killer whales have welcomed a new member to their family. Mother orca Tahlequah, J35, has given birth to a calf.
KOMO-TV reported two years ago Tahlequah carried her dead calf for 17 days and 1,000 miles. Her grief gripped the hearts of people all around the world.
According to Ken Balcomb, the founder for the Center for Whale Research, the calf likely arrived Friday and appears “robust.” The gender has not been announced.
Researchers discovered that the mother was pregnant in July.
This is significant for these struggling orcas who have faced boat noise, a lack of food supply, habitat loss and environmental pollutants.
Experts say this is big news as up to nearly 70-percent of pregnant orcas end with a miscarriage or a calf that dies shortly after birth.
With a dwindling number of southern residents, every life matters.