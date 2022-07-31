Body believed to be missing Spokane Valley man discovered in Moran Prairie
SPOKANE — Search and rescue volunteers located the body of a man believed to be Shaan P. Aujla, 20, on Friday evening, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Aujla was reported as a missing and vulnerable adult with medical needs. He was said to have left his residence on Stanley Lane in Spokane Valley with his dog at 7 p.m. on Thursday. The dog was located in the area by the time Aujla was reported missing on Friday.
The body was discovered just after 9 p.m. in a rural area near South Ben Burr Road and East Jamieson Road in Moran Prairie, about 4 miles from Aujla’s residence.
Initial information indicates that Aujla sustained injuries from a fall, the sheriff’s office said.
The Spokane Medical Examiner’s Office will release the cause and manner of death and confirm the deceased’s identity, the sheriff’s office said.
Man wanted on Spokane child molestation charges arrested by federal authorities in Georgia
A 67-year-old man sought by Spokane police after failing to appear in court on two charges of child molestation was arrested Friday in Georgia, according to a news release.
William Bruce Rennie was charged in April with two counts of first-degree child molestation, according to court records. He did not appear for a court date on May 18, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, working with the Spokane Police Department and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, learned that Rennie had fled to Gainesville, Ga., a city of about 43,000 people in the north-central part of the state. Within 18 hours of receiving a tip, authorities there arrested him.
Rennie is being held in Georgia ahead of extradition to Spokane County to face the molestation charges, according to the U.S. Marshals.
Caldwell man arrested on murder charge after ‘accidental’ shooting leaves woman dead
CALDWELL — A man “accidentally” shot and killed a woman Thursday, Caldwell police said.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 5100 block of Danville Street early in the day, according to a news release from the Caldwell Police Department. Police said they found a 59-year-old woman who was shot once in the chest. The woman was treated by paramedics, but she died at the scene.
Steven Smith, 53, of Caldwell, told 911 dispatch that he shot the woman accidentally, police said. He was arrested and booked into the Canyon County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, according to a news release from the department and online jail records.
The pair lived together, police said. The Idaho Statesman has reached out to Caldwell police for more information.
Authorities said they did not believe anyone else was involved in the incident, and there was no ongoing threat to the public.
Caldwell detectives were investigating the shooting with the help of the Canyon County’s Sheriff’s Office’s Crime Lab team.
Another Tacoma homicide: One man is dead after shots were fired in a parking lot
TACOMA — A 39-year-old man died in a parking lot at the 5300 block of South Orchard Street early Saturday morning.
Tacoma Police Department officers responded to a call at 5:23 a.m. regarding two men shooting at each other. When officers arrived at the scene, one of them was “unresponsive on the ground,” according to a statement from the department.
The other man fled the area, according to a news release.
Detectives, crime scene technicians as well as the Tacoma Fire Department responded to the scene. This incident is being investigated as a homicide, according to a news release.