Fish salvage order for two southeastern Idaho reservoirs
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — State wildlife officials have authorized a fish salvage and eliminated limits on how many fish can be taken at two southeastern Idaho reservoirs that are being drained due to irrigation demands.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game issued the salvage order this month for Condie and Winder reservoirs near Preston. The reservoirs contain bluegill, bass, perch and trout.
“Condie and Winder Reservoirs will become extremely low over the next several weeks as irrigation demands continue to be met,” Fish and Game spokeswoman Jennifer Jackson told the Post Register. “The fish at both reservoirs will not survive when water levels become unsuitable. Orders of salvage are therefore warranted to maximize public use of these fish.”
Jackson said the last salvage order for Winder Reservoir was 2007, and for Condie Reservoir in 2005.
The order allows fish to be taken by any method except with firearms, explosives, chemicals or electric current.
Police investigate fatal shooting in Seattle’s Belltown
SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood early Thursday morning.
Seattle Police Department officers were called to the 2600 block of 2nd Avenue around 1:05 a.m. after multiple people called 911 to report hearing gunshots in the area, KING5 reported.
When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest. First responders attempted to save his life, but the man died at the scene. Police said the victim is about 50 years old.
SPD’s CSI Unit responded to the scene to collect evidence. Homicide detectives were leading the ongoing investigation. No suspect information was immediately available.
Tacoma police investigating homicide after shooting near gas station
TACOMA — Police are investigating after a Wednesday night shooting at a Shell gas station left one man dead and another injured.
Officers heard gunshots around midnight Wednesday in the 1500 block of South Sprague Avenue, according to a news release from the Tacoma Police Department. Minutes later, a 911 caller from 1400 South Sprague Avenue reported a disturbance and a victim on the ground.
At the gas station, police found two men with apparent gunshot wounds, police department spokesperson Shelbie Bond said. Both men were transported to the hospital. Police said one man later died at the hospital and the other is recovering.
Police said there are no outstanding persons of interest in the case. It is being investigated as a homicide.
Bond said she didn’t know what led up to the shooting. No other details about the incident were available.
Oregon district passes resolution against COVID-19 mandates
REDMOND, Ore. — A school board in central Oregon, where COVID-19 is surging, has passed a resolution protesting statewide mandates that require masks in schools and vaccines for all teachers, staff and volunteers.
The resolution that passed on a 3-2 vote in Redmond on Wednesday says the 7,500-student district will fight to regain local control of decisions around mask-wearing and vaccines in its schools. The resolution specifies that the board supports the district using medical and religious exemptions to avoid the mandates and includes the possibility of legal action against Democratic Gov. Kate Brown.
Board members said Wednesday during debate over the resolution that the district will follow Brown’s mask and vaccine mandates while they pursue legal challenges.
Two board members voted against the resolution because it did not specifically include language that said that. An amendment to add that language failed, also by a 3-2 vote.
One board member who voted against the resolution pointed out that COVID-19 is surging in central Oregon and only 57 percent of eligible residents in Redmond are fully vaccinated.
Brown said Wednesday she is deploying hundreds of “medical crisis teams” from a staffing agency to hospitals besieged by COVID-19 patients, including hospitals in Redmond and nearby Bend.
Man, 50, fatally shot in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood early Thursday
SEATTLE — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 50-year-old man in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood early Thursday.
Multiple 911 callers reported hearing several gunshots near Second Avenue and Vine Street shortly after 1 a.m., according to the Seattle Police Department.
When police arrived, they found the victim in the 2600 block of Second Avenue. He had sustained a chest wound from gunfire.
Police and firefighters attempted lifesaving measures, but were unsuccessful. The man was declared dead at the scene.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.