Plane crash in Medford, Oregon, kills at least 2
MEDFORD, Ore. — An investigation is underway after a plane crashed into an auto dealership here, killing at least two people.
The crash at the the Airport Chevrolet happened Sunday night, KTVL reported.
“Upon arrival, we had at least 20 vehicles that were fully involved,” said Medford Fire Department Chief Eric Thompson . “We know that the aircraft took off from the Medford airport, they just filled up with fuel, they had 128 gallons of fuel on board, and the incident occurred only a few minutes after they took off.”
The plane was a Piper PA-21-350. Thompson said it was too early in the investigation to determine how many people were on board.
Thompson said the dealership was closed at the time of the crash and no one on the ground was injured.
The National Transportation Safety Board is on its way to the area.
Missoula woman pleads not guilty to killing her 2 children
MISSOULA, Mont. — A western Montana woman pleaded not guilty Monday to two counts of deliberate homicide alleging that she killed her young children last month by cutting their throats.
Leannah J. Gardipe, 34, of Missoula appeared in District Court with her defense attorney, Benjamin Darrow. He did not request a hearing to modify Gardipe’s $10 million bail, the Missoulian reported.
The court has already ordered a mental health evaluation for Gardipe.
Gardipe’s mother first reported the Nov. 19 killings after Gardipe called her mother to say she had “saved her babies,” court records said. The victims were a 3-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy, NBC Montana reported.
Gardipe also called 911. She told dispatchers the stabbing happened that morning in her bedroom, and that “(she) was supposed to die” that day.
Detectives found a note in the house that said, “it was the only way that we all wouldn’t burn, now I’m the only one of us that will,” court records said.
The next hearing in the case is set for Feb. 8 before District Court Judge Robert Deschamps.
Train derails in central Idaho
A Union Pacific train derailed early Sunday morning in central Idaho.
The train derailed about 1:30 a.m. on the western edge of Hammett in Elmore County. Approximately 28 cars derailed but there were no injuries, said railway spokesperson Robynn Tysver.
The train was carrying a mix of commodities, she said, adding that one of the cars spilled steel plates.
No cause was immediately available. The accident was under investigation and cleanup work has begun, Tysver said.
The track was closed to train traffic.
Montana man arrested after woman fatally stabbed
BILLINGS, Mont. — A Montana man was arrested on suspicion of deliberate homicide in connection to the weekend stabbing death of a 67-year-old female relative, police said.
Police responding to a complaint about a man trespassing Saturday morning at a hotel in Billings found the suspect walking along a roadway. After questioning him, they decided to conduct a welfare check at the home of a family member of the 29-year-old suspect.
At the home they found the victim dead with signs of trauma. Police said they were investigating a stabbing at the residence.
The suspect was being held at the Yellowstone County Detention Center.
Salvation Army bell ringer robbed, suspect caught
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man was chased down and caught by deputies in Washington state after allegedly assaulting a Salvation Army bell ringer and fleeing with his donations kettle.
Clark County deputies responded just before 8 p.m. Saturday night to a reported robbery at a grocery store in Vancouver and attempted to stop the suspect as he fled on foot through traffic.
Two deputies chased down the suspect and detained him after a brief struggle, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. The cash kettle had been discarded by the suspect but was recovered with help from a police dog, Apollo.
The bell ringer suffered minor injury. The suspect was booked into the Clark County jail for robbery, theft, resisting arrest, and obstructing law enforcement.
Car strikes tent, kills man at Portland highway offramp
PORTLAND — A man was killed early Sunday morning in Portland after a car struck his tent near an offramp for an interstate highway, police said.
The Portland Police Bureau said a woman driving a Honda sedan left the roadway at an offramp along Interstate 205 and struck the tent with the man inside. The accident occurred just after 3 a.m.
The man was pronounced dead and the driver was taken by ambulance to the hospital with serious injuries.
The offramp was closed as a police crash team investigated.