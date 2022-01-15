State police investigating after wolf is illegally shot in northeast Oregon
WALLOWA, Ore. — Oregon State Police are asking for the public’s help as they search for someone who illegally shot and killed a wolf in northeast Oregon.
A resident called state troopers Saturday after finding a 2-year-old female wolf fitted with a tracking collar dead about 6 miles southeast of the town of Wallowa, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
The wolf was known as OR 106 and wasn’t traveling with other animals after dispersing from the Chesnimnus Pack. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife biologists was determined the wolf died of a gunshot wound.
On Thursday, conservation groups announced a $16,500 reward for information that leads to a conviction in the case.
The wolf is one of several that have been poached in eastern Oregon in the past 12 months.
At least eight wolves were fatally poisoned in eastern Oregon last year in Union County. A reward of nearly $50,000 has been offered in the poisonings.
Tension between wolf advocates and ranchers, whose livestock has at times been preyed upon by the canids, has festered in Oregon since the animals began repopulating the state in the 2000s.
The state of Oregon killed Six wolves from the Lookout Mountain Pack, in Baker County, last year after attacks on livestock in the area.
The latest count, as measured at the end of 2020, put the minimum number of wolves in Oregon at 173.
Police arrest 14-year-old in fatal shooting
RENTON, Wash. — Authorities say they arrested a 14-year-old boy in the fatal shooting of a 54-year-old man in Renton.
Officers were called out to the parking lot of a grocery store just before 5:45 p.m. Wednesday and found the victim lying on a sidewalk. The Seattle Times reports the man had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.
Renton police said investigators learned the alleged shooter was a passenger in a black SUV that had fled the scene. The suspect vehicle was located at a nearby apartment complex and authorities served a search warrant Thursday evening at a unit in the complex.
The suspect was arrested at the apartment.
The teen has been booked into King County Juvenile Detention, and will face charges for both this shooting and another slaying in Renton late in 2021, Renton police said but did not immediately give details about the 2021 incident.
Police said they don’t know a motive for this week’s shooting .
Washington man charged with animal cruelty after fatally shooting dog in front of girl
DES MOINES, Wash. — A Des Moines man was charged Thursday with first-degree animal cruelty and reckless endangerment after he allegedly shot a dog twice in front of the animal’s 11-year-old owner.
The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Curtis Madden, 64, was charged for intentionally killing the 5-year-old male boxer named Tyson after it got away from the girl. He was also charged with reckless endangerment for firing his handgun toward the feet of the girl on a suburban street, prosecutors said.
The girl told police she was walking Tyson when she tripped and lost control of the leash. The dog began chasing Madden’s dog, a black Lab, prosecutors said. She called the dog and it was heading back to her when Madden shot him, prosecutors said.
Tyson was circling the girl while whining and limping when Madden shot the dog a second time, killing him, prosecutors said.
The girl told police she was fearful the second shot was directed at her when Madden pointed the gun, according to documents. Madden told officers he was walking his dog, Max, when another dog attacked the black Lab, according to court documents.
Madden’s arraignment is Jan. 27.
Students rally for stronger school health and safety protocols amid pandemic
SEATTLE — About 100 Seattle students gathered outside the Seattle Public Schools district headquarters Friday seeking stronger safety protocols after increasing COVID-19 cases and safety threats recently shut some schools.
Students want Seattle schools to be more transparent about the number of COVID-19 cases it would take to close a school, The Seattle Times reported.
They’re asking for more mental health resources for students, teachers and the community. And they would like the district to provide a safe space for students and educators after traumatic instances occur.
“Students don’t feel safe in school, students feel like our voices aren’t being heard,” said Rena Mateja, a senior at Cleveland High and a member of the NAACP Youth Council.
Students also want Gov. Jay Inslee to change a state requirement that there be 180 days of in-person instruction per school year. Students want more remote learning options and are asking for a meeting with Inslee.
Seattle School Board President Brandon Hersey, who attended the rally, told the newspaper in an interview that he is willing to try to set up an interview with the governor. He said it’s important that Inslee hear directly from students.
Classes were canceled in at least six schools in the district this week and at least nine schools have shifted to remote learning, as the omicron variant of COVID-19 surges.