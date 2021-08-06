King County Sheriff: Staff must work remotely amid violence
SEATTLE — The King County sheriff has instituted an immediate return to 100 percent remote work for many staffers, citing unsafe conditions around the county courthouse and parking garage as well as an administrative building and jail in downtown Seattle.
Longtime concerns over safety and social issues at the courthouse preceded an alleged attempted rape last week inside a courthouse restroom.
King County Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht made the announcement in a letter to staff on Tuesday, The Seattle Times reported. She said professional staff members who do not routinely interact with the public should return to 100 percent remote work immediately.
Johanknecht said she will be meeting with other county officials to discuss safety solutions for the courthouse and surrounding area.
Citing “dire conditions,” 33 King County Superior Court judges and four court commissioners have asked Seattle Parks and Recreation Superintendent Jesús Aguirre to shut down the adjacent City Hall Park and relocate residents of a sprawling encampment.
The courthouse, which houses the sheriff’s office, has been dealing with safety concerns since at least 2017, when attacks on two jurors and half a dozen employees prompted judges to ask the county for help.
McCall man killed in paragliding crash near Horseshoe Bend
HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho — The Boise County Sheriff’s Office says a man died in a paragliding crash near Horseshoe Bend.
Sheriff Scott Turner told Boise television station KTVB that the accident was reported around 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Horseshoe Bend Flight Park.
Turner said the accident happened when the paraglider — a newer student of the sport — went into a spiral and was unable to recover from the spin. The man fell onto the rocks near the Payette River, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Boise County Coroner Pam Garlock identified the crash victim as Mark Matsuyama, a 31-year-old from McCall.
Deputy shot, suspect dead after eastern Idaho hit-and-run
BLACKFOOT, Idaho — A sheriff’s deputy was shot and a suspect died after a reported hit-and-run accident led to a slow-speed chase in eastern Idaho on Wednesday.
Law enforcement officials didn’t disclose what led to the suspect’s death. The deputy was shot in the arm and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of the non-life-threatening wound.
Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland said someone reported a hit-and-run accident just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, and a few minutes later a Blackfoot police officer spotted a vehicle believed to be involved in the accident. Rowland said the police officer gave chase in a short, low-speed pursuit that ended when the vehicle crashed and three suspects fled.
One of the suspects then encountered a sheriff’s deputy, shooting the deputy in the arm, Rowland said.
Authorities released few details about what happened next, but said the body of a male suspect was found at the scene, another man was taken into custody and a female suspect remains at large. The sheriff’s office said the woman is not considered a threat to the public.
The shooting is being investigated by the North Critical Incident Team.
Tacoma couple sentenced on drug trafficking charges
TACOMA — A Tacoma couple has been sentenced to five and seven years in prison after authorities found large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine and MDMA in their home, according to federal prosecutors.
Jaymes Arthur Gallagher, 34, was sentenced to seven years in prison and Brittany Nicole Chipman, 28, got a five-and-a-half year sentence on Wednesday, said Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman.
“The quantity of methamphetamine in this case is staggering … and it is not just addicts that are suffering, it is their families too,” U.S. District Judge Benjamin Settle said at the Chipman sentencing hearing.
Law enforcement took notice of Gallagher after some undercover drug purchases in 2019, court records show. Officers searched their home and found 6 pounds of MDMA, more than a pound of cocaine and 23 pounds of methamphetamine, Gorman said.
Prosecutors said that Gallagher admitted to officers that he purchased 20 to 30 pounds of meth from a California source each week or so, and would then distribute the meth in Western Washington.
The couple was indicted in 2019 and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and a firearm charge in March 2020.