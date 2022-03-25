Man who recorded people in hospital restroom gets 6 years
VANCOUVER, Wash. — An Oregon man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for recording people using the restroom at a Vancouver hospital and possessing child pornography.
Court records show Jason D. Schultz, of Salem, pleaded guilty in January to two counts of first-degree voyeurism and two counts of possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, The Columbian reported .
Judge Gregory Gonzales this week ordered the parties’ agreed-upon prison sentence of 77 months.
A nurse at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center found the camera and reported it last April to the Vancouver Police Department. Investigators recovered deleted images from the camera, which included photos of Schultz, the affidavit says.
Schultz worked at the center as a technician for his brother-in-law’s dialysis company, according to court records.
Investigators later found 322 images on Schultz’s iPad of what they believed to be five people who worked at the hospital in various states of undress. They also found images of child pornography, court records state.
A Clark County sheriff’s detective arrested Schultz in Vancouver in May at the hospital and the hospital suspended his access.
Schultz was convicted in 2000 in Oregon of three counts of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse, according to the pre-sentencing investigation, and served more than three years in prison.
University of Montana: Reports of students drugged are up
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana warned students to be wary of potential assaults following a string of reports from students who said they or others had been involuntarily drugged.
The school received 10 direct and indirect reports of students who had been drugged over five weeks in January and February, university officials told the campus newspaper, the Montana Kaimin. That was five times as many reports typically received in an entire semester by the school’s Student Advocacy Resource Center, said center director Jen Euell.
The incidents happened off campus at Missoula bars, university spokesperson Dave Kuntz told the Missoulian. None has yet led to criminal prosecution.
A public safety notice sent by email warned students about drug-facilitated assault. It also encouraged victims to speak up and students to look out for one another.
Proud Boy member appears in court on riot, assault charges
PORTLAND, Ore. — A member of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group has been arraigned in connection with a violent rally in Portland last year.
Tusitala “Tiny” Toese was arraigned Wednesday in Multnomah County District Court on multiple counts of riot, assault, unlawful use of a weapon and criminal mischief.
Toese was extradited Tuesday from Washington after facing unrelated charges of assault, obstructing law enforcement and criminal trespass, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported .
Toese is facing charges in Oregon for alleged violence during an Aug. 22, 2021, demonstration, which saw the group and those opposed to them exchanging blows, chemical spray and paintball pellets near a closed Kmart store.
Earlier this year, Toese’s co-defendant, Miles Furrow, 41, was indicted and pleaded not guilty to assault, riot and other charges.
It wasn’t immediately known if Toese has a lawyer to comment on the case. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office requested that the court hold Toese in custody without bail.
An affidavit submitted by Deputy District Attorney Nathan Vasquez said Toese played a leading role in the August incident, alleging he ordered groups of men clad in body armor to advance or “fall back” as they clashed with counter protesters.
Vasquez’s affidavit alleges Toese used a bat to break a counterprotester’s truck window and incited “the other rally members to attack the truck and assault the driver,” the affidavit says.
Blackfeet tribe declares emergency after spate of drug overdoses
BROWNING, Mont. — Blackfeet Tribal leaders declared a state of emergency on the northwestern Montana reservation following a string of fentanyl overdoses and drug-related deaths.
There were four deaths tied to drugs and 17 overdoses over a one week period this month, the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council said Monday. Tribal leaders say they will set up a drug prevention task force to help combat the problem.
Fentanyl is a highly-potent synthetic opioid that experts say has been a top driver of growing numbers of overdose deaths across the U.S. It can be up to 100 times more potent than morphine.
An estimated 100,000 Americans died of drug overdoses over a one-year period ending in April 2021, a never-before-seen milestone that health officials say is also tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.