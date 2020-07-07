Body discovered on riverbank believed to be burglary suspect
YELM, Wash. — Police in Washington state believe a body discovered by a kayaker was a suspect who jumped into a river during a failed burglary attempt.
A man’s body was found on the shore of the Nisqually River in Yelm July 4, KING-TV reported Sunday.
The identity of the man in his mid-40s was not immediately released, but Lt. Ray Brady of the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said he appears to be a suspect from a June 25 burglary.
A deputy responded to a reported burglary and a man was seen leaving a residence carrying a firearm. The man dropped the gun and jumped into the nearby river, Brady said.
Deputies searched the river but could not find the suspect.
The location where the body was found is about a quarter mile from the site of the burglary, Brady said.
Washington sheriff’s commander quits over working conditions
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A top officer in a Washington state sheriff’s office resigned, citing poor working conditions and hostility from his superior.
Commander Tom Croskrey of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office resigned June 2, the Tri-City Herald reported Sunday.
Croskrey submitted a hostile work environment complaint to the county’s human resources manager as part of his departure from the law enforcement agency.
Croskrey said Sheriff Jerry Hatcher’s “horrible leadership and fraud” and “anger and hostility” had affected his own health and well-being.
Croskrey’s allegations of poor treatment by his former boss are included in a Benton County Deputy Sheriff’s Guild vote of no confidence and subsequent effort to recall Hatcher.
Croskrey oversaw daily operations of the sheriff’s office in Kennewick last year after Hatcher took a brief leave of absence following a domestic violence accusation.
Two women found dead in Tacoma home, police investigating
TACOMA — Police are investigating after two women were found dead early Sunday inside their home in Tacoma.
KOMO-TV reported officers and medics were dispatched to the scene, a residence in the 1000 block of Pierce Street, at around 4 a.m. after a man called 911 to report that he arrived home and found his two female roommates unresponsive, said Wendy Haddow of the Tacoma police.
The man attempted lifesaving measures while police responded.
The two women, aged 31 and 34, were pronounced dead at the scene by medics with the Tacoma Fire Department. No other information was immediately available about the two women.
Memorial to Confederate soldiers toppled at Capitol Hill’s Lake View Cemetery
SEATTLE — A 10-ton monument to Confederate soldiers at Capitol Hill’s Lake View Cemetery that has for years been frequently defaced amid calls for its removal was toppled over the Fourth of July weekend.
It’s unclear who took down the structure, which was erected in 1926 by a local chapter of United Daughters of the Confederacy and marks the location of the burial plot for Confederate soldiers. Yellow lifting straps were left under the two stone columns, which were made with granite taken from Stone Mountain in Georgia, known for its own massive Confederate memorial.
The Seattle memorial had been defaced earlier this year, as demonstrations began after the killing of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck.
In 2017, Lake View Cemetery briefly closed “due to the controversy over Confederate memorials,” and then-Mayor Ed Murray called for the monument to be taken down. Cemetery workers have said they “try to keep it low profile.”