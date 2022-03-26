Police officer dies in Everett incident
EVERETT, Wash. — A Snohomish County official said in a statement he is mourning the death of a police officer hours after police said officers were responding to a significant incident Friday afternoon north of Seattle in Everett.
The Daily Herald reported the encounter involved gunfire near the campus of Everett Community College.
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that an intersection was closed in relation to the incident. Live video from that area showed yellow police scene tape erected around a crash with three vehicles involved, including a white van that was flipped on its side, KIRO-TV reported.
The suspect was involved in the crash and was taken into custody at the scene, Everett officer Kerby Duncan told the newspaper.
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers released a statement on the death Friday evening.
“Our hearts ache for the family, friends, and colleagues of the fallen officer,” it read. “On behalf of Snohomish County, we offer our deepest condolences to the entire community shaken by this loss of life and those police officers who will be out keeping our community safe, even under the shadow of this tragedy. We will provide any support the City of Everett needs and call on everyone to take a moment to honor the people who are here to serve and protect.”
Jackson 5th Oregon county to declare drought emergency
MEDFORD, Ore. — Low water storage and snowpack levels in southern Oregon have prompted a fifth Oregon county to declare a drought emergency.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Jackson County commissioners made the drought declaration Wednesday. It follows declarations by Klamath, Jefferson, Morrow and Crook counties earlier this month.
The Pacific Northwest continues to face a prolonged drought, and this year is predicted to be worse than the past two years.
“The extended weather forecast for Jackson County predicts higher than normal temperatures and below average precipitation,” said Jackson County Administrator Danny Jordan. “All of these conditions will result in the loss of economic stability, pasture shortages, a shortened growing season and decreased water supply for Jackson County’s agricultural, vineyard and livestock producers.”
Snowboarder killed in fall at Montana’s Big Sky resort
BOZEMAN, Mont. — A 29-year-old man died after a fall while snowboarding at Montana’s Big Sky Resort, authorities said Friday.
Chandler Pelletier, 29, of Belgrade, Mont. died after he reportedly fell while snowboarding in an area of steep terrain known as the North Summit Snowfield, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office said.
An investigation into the cause and manner of Chandler’s death was ongoing.
A second Wednesday accident at Big Sky left a Utah woman competing in an extreme skiing event with severe injuries including a shattered skull. Mikayla Willis, of Park City, was airlifted to a hospital in Billings, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.