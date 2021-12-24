Idaho governor taps Bellevue mayor for legislative seat
BOISE — Republican Gov. Brad Little on Thursday appointed Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns to a House seat representing central Idaho in the state Legislature.
Burns, a Democrat, will fill out the remainder of the term for legislative district House seat 26 vacated by Democrat Muffy Davis. The term closes at the end of 2022.
“I hope to help advance smart, well-crafted policy to better our state for future generations by making critical investments in infrastructure and public education, as well as finding real solutions to provide meaningful property tax relief — all of which are my top priorities and where our focus should be in 2022,” Burns said in a statement.
Burns was one of three recommendations put forward by Democrats to Little to replace Davis, who was serving her second term in the Legislature.
Little earlier this month appointed Davis to the Blaine County Commission, and she resigned her seat in the Legislature.
“I’m thrilled Gov. Little chose Ned as my successor,” Davis said in a statement. “Ned is well prepared to jump into the role and hit the ground running to best represent the constituents of District 26.”
The Legislature convenes Jan. 10.
Person found dead in Portland tent with gunshot wound
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say the death investigation of a person found dead inside a tent in Portland is now a homicide investigation.
The Portland Police Bureau said in a news release Thursday that officers were sent to North Vancouver Avenue and North Farragut Street around 10:15 a.m. Thursday on a report of a shooting.
Officers found a man inside a tent who appeared to have died of a probable gunshot wound, the news release said.
Police believe the shooter left in a vehicle after the incident and no arrests have been made. No further information was immediately released.
If the person was killed in a homicide, their death would be the 86th Portland homicide of 2021, a record, and the city’s fourth since Saturday, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
A man was shot and killed Saturday in North Portland’s Eliot neighborhood. Early on Sunday, a man unintentionally fatally shot his cousin after getting into a dispute with others outside a Southeast Portland strip club, according to police and prosecutors.
A third man was found shot dead in Southwest Portland’s Goose Hollow neighborhood early Tuesday.
Seattle to open severe weather shelters during cold snap
SEATTLE — The city of Seattle will open two severe weather shelters this weekend and early next week during expected below-freezing temperatures.
The shelters will open at 7 p.m. from Saturday through Wednesday, KOMO-TV reported.
The shelters will be located at Seattle Center Exhibition Hall, 301 Mercer Street, and Compass Housing Alliance, 210 Alaskan Way South. Anyone over the age of 18 is welcome.
Pets will be allowed at the exhibition hall while only service animals will be allowed at the housing alliance.
A modified Arctic front, which has been building over Canada, is expected to move south Friday night or Saturday, Mike McFarland, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle, told The Seattle Times.
The Arctic front is expected to bring the coldest temperatures of the season, which could be around 20 degrees Fahrenheit in Seattle or lower outside of the city, according to Logan Johnson, NWS Seattle’s meteorologist in charge.
Washington to pay $4 million settlement in foster abuse case
YAKIMA — The state of Washington has agreed to a $4 million settlement for two former foster children who were abused and sexually assaulted.
The record-breaking settlement comes out of a sex abuse lawsuit for the two sisters, who were four and two when they were sexually assaulted, KOMO-TV reported.
They were placed in a foster home without any safety monitoring for years, according to a lawsuit. They were sexually abused in the home from 2006-15. Foster father Jose Cortez eventually pleaded guilty to first-degree child molestation.
The two sisters testified, saying their foster mother would hit, starve and force them to take cold showers while Cortez sexually molested and raped them.
“We do not expect social workers to know everything that is happening in a foster home, but these social workers failed to follow the minimum supervision guidelines during health and safety visits and left my clients in the care of monsters for nearly a decade,” attorney Megan Hale said.
“No amount of money can make up for what my clients lost, but my hope is that this settlement will make their lives easier and give them choices they would not have had otherwise.”